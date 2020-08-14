The Boone County Quorum Court on Tuesday voted to commit to another $3,000 grant to the Ozark Humane Society to help with a spay and neuter program.
When the Budget and Finance Committee met earlier this month, County Judge Robert Hathaway said the OHS contacted him with a proposed grant it might be able to get.
It is a total $6,000 grant, but the OHS would have to match $3,000 with its own $3,000 for the total.
The county has for several years given local agencies like the OHS grants in aid. Hathaway said the OHS is not looking for new money, just a continuation of the $3,000 from this year. He said the OHS wants to apply for the grant as soon as possible as it is a first-come-first-served process.
Justice of the Peace James Widner said many of the grants the county gives out to agencies around the county are used for matching grant opportunities.
JP Fred Woehl said he was concerned because revenue is not a guaranteed thing for the future. There is no way to be certain the money will be available to give grants out next year.
“I mean,” Woehl said, “$3,000 in the overall scheme of things might not make us or break us. I support the Humane Society.”
JP David Thompson said he felt the request was more of a public service, although he would be hesitant to increase grants from the county next year.
Widner said the national Humane Society organization “rakes in tons of money,” but he wasn’t aware of anything it does to support local humane societies.
JP Jim Harp said the local society isn’t part of the national organization.
“Even if they was, they wouldn’t get anything, believe me,” Woehl said. “I know all about this humane stuff being with this wild horse deal like I am.”
Harp said he would hate to pass up a 50-50 matching grant and no other committee members disagreed.
At Tuesday night’s meeting, the full quorum court was presented with a resolution the OHS needed to see passed.
The resolution authorizes the county judge to submit an application of formal request to the Arkansas Economic Development Commission for the purpose of securing the state grant of up to $3,000 to aid and assist the humane society carrying out its spay and neuter program.
Margaret Lonadier and Kay Waters representing the shelter appeared before the quorum court Tuesday night.
Lonadier said that the shelter spent about $14,000 since 2019 to provide spay and neuter services expenses for 111 dogs and 92 cats. Waters thanked the county for money it has provided in the past and asked for its continued assistance to help the shelter care for abandoned animals and reduce the future population of animals.
The resolution was unanimously adopted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.