As of Friday morning, the city of Harrison became the owner of the complex of buildings formerly known as the Harrison Junior High School.
Harrison School Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt and Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson met at First National Title Company to sign the final closing papers Friday morning.
The complex of buildings has been vacant since 2017 when students were moved to new facilities on Goblin Drive. But the school still had to pay for maintaining the buildings because they were still school property, which was in the neighborhood of $100,000 a year.
The property was appraised at $1.8 million during the 2018-19 school year, but there were no buyers at that price. The district also filed with the facilities division of the Arkansas Department of Education its intent to transfer or liquidate the property.
Following ADE protocols, the district was then notified that it could dispose of the property as the district saw fit while still being in the best interest of the district and its taxpayers.
Jackson announced in November of last year that the city had made an offer on the property — $50,000 plus an agreement to let the school use some of the property and a ball field at the Sports Complex for a minimum of five years.
Later that month, the Harrison School Board met and approved the city’s offer.
Board president Mitch Magness explained that his discussions with state education officials indicated they would rather see unused school property repurposed for public use.
By transferring the property to the city, it would benefit district patrons as well as other members of the community.
So, it was a transfer of property rather than an actual sale.
Shana Roberts, manager at the title company, explained Friday morning that the final closing cost to the district was $780, which included $205 as the school’s share of the closing fee, $300 for a title search, $192.50 for the owner’s policy of title insurance and $82.50 for the district’s share of the revenue stamps.
After papers were signed, Jackson asked about any property still left in the building. Pratt indicated that was now city property and could be disposed of as the city sees fit.
The mayor said there had been some school desks in the building, so he asked city attorney Grant Ragland to see it the city could legally donate those to people with children doing their schoolwork at home. Ragland said he would look into it, but that he would find a method to get rid of them under the law.
Pratt said he saw the move as a new chapter in the history of the school.
“We’re just transferring it over for really good purposes for the city and looking forward to being a real good partner in this community,” Pratt said.
Jackson said city officials have been “pumped” for months in anticipation of the final closing.
“Great things are going to come from it,” Jackson said. “We know that. It’s going from taxpayers to taxpayers and I think that’s very important.”
The city has agreed to let the Parks Department use the newer portions of the building to expand programs, while leasing the old cafeteria to the Jack Williams Veterans Resource Center, Inc.
