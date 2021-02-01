GREEN FOREST — Arkansas State Police say a 50-year-old Green Forest man was killed in a one-vehicle wreck about 2:30 a.m. Saturday in Carroll County.
According to a report by Trooper Jacob Graham, Robert Bell, 50, of Green Forest was northbound on Highway 103 south of Green Forest in a 2004 Nissan.
The report said the vehicle left the roadway on the left side, then back onto the highway before overturning. The report said Bell was ejected from the Nissan.
The report noted that the weather was clear and the roadway dry at the time of the crash.
