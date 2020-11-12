OAK GROVE — Linda R. Bloomquist, 74, of Green Forest, was killed by vehicle on Wednesday as she attempted to walk across state Highway 103 at Oak Grove in Carroll County, according to Arkansas State Police.
The incident happened at 5:25 p.m., according to the report filed by Trooper Ronnie Boyd of Troop L.
A 2003 Toyota was traveling south on state Highway 103 just south of its intersection with state Highway 21 in Oak Grove. Bloomquist, a pedestrian, crossed in front of the vehicle’s path and was struck and killed.
The body was being held at Nelson Funeral Home in Berryville.
The roadway was dry and the weather was clear at the time of the incident. The driver of the vehicle was not identified in the report.
