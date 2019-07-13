Alan and Terri Gregory, local Master Gardeners, have received a national award for their conservation efforts by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.
The award ws a project of the Harrison chapter of DAR. Conservation committee chair Sally Jo Gibson said, “This is a big day for conservation and our local chapter.”
Gibson has known Alan since he was in her seventh-grade choir. “I was impressed with Alan even way back then. Alan and Terri are great partners in everything they do.”
She went on to share some of his background. “Alan earned a 4.0 GPA as a biology major in college and taught 7-12 grade science classes and two semesters at Northark before earning the rank of captain in the US Air Force where he served as a navigator for six years.”
Alan and Terri have been master gardeners for six years and working with others to establish a pollinator garden on the grounds of the University of Arkansas Boone County Extension Service.
They are both very active in birding, equine activities as well as turtle rehabbers. They both serve as box turtle rehabilitators for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. In June, the Gregorys added a facet to their volunteerism and currently assist youth through the 4H program.
Sherry Bishop and Anita Cooper aided the local chapter to submit the recommendation for the national award. “We are on the map now,” Gibson smiled and said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.