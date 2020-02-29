LITTLE ROCK — Protect Arkansas Communities has launched a ballot question committee to challenge Arcade Arkansas and its efforts to amend the Arkansas Constitution to allow 15,000 coin-operated amusement machines throughout communities across the state.
Arcade Arkansas’ mission is to "support a proposed amendment to the state Constitution of the State of Arkansas to authorize coin-operated amusement machines within the state of Arkansas to support the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery."
This group has spent over $360,000 in professional signature gatherers, selling something that it is not.
Concerns have been voiced against this proposed amendment. Nicole Hart, (chair) Veteran advocate, stated, “Time and time again people use veterans as a selling point when in reality, there is nothing in their language guaranteeing this will help veterans.
Former Sheriff Doc Holliday spoke out and said, “I can see how these machines are going to be spread throughout the state. They have no hours or regulations, they are always open, 365, 24/7. Research in other states clearly shows that there is an uptick in criminal activities around those locations that have these video gambling machines.”
Pastor Terra Long (co-chair) added, “This just allows communities to be invaded by gambling machines. With no control over where they are placed. These could be near schools and you know kids will try to play these things.”
The Committee to Protect AR Communities intends to educate Arkansas on what Arcade Arkansas is really about. Helena-West Helena Mayor Kevin Smith stated, “They want to drive these machines into our cities by the truckload, not knowing who owns them or operates them. Then it becomes a burden on the city to take care of the problems, out of our police budget. Like it or not, it’s in your city.”
The committee encourages voters to know the facts, get the truth.
“This is out-of-state group is hiding behind the claims of helping our veterans and the scholarship lottery,” a press release said.
The Committee to Protect AR Communities is a coalition of like-minded organizations, former law enforcement officials, elected leaders, business organizations, associations, veteran advocates, religious leaders, that will raise awareness and educate Arkansans to oppose Arcade Arkansas’ drive to put 15,000 coin-operated amusement machines all across Arkansas, the press release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.