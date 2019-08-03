The Boone County Council on Sexual Assault Response, or CoSAR, held its second meeting last week and the group hopes to make it a quarterly event to help arrange resources for sexual assault victims.
Members of law enforcement, city and county government, mental health professionals and members of agencies that deal directly with victims were in attendance at the meeting.
April Williamson, victim/witness coordinator with the 14 Judicial Circuit prosecutor’s office, welcomed the group and introduced Kenny Smith, law enforcement training director with the Arkansas Coalition Against Sexual Assault.
Smith said he would like to see people from the business community, clergy, survivors and even private citizens get involved with the group. He presented some sobering statistics for those present.
According to the Arkansas Crime Information Center, there were 2,952 reported cases of sexual assault, rape or other sexually-related crimes in Arkansas. In Boone County, 93 cases were reported, which was up 12 from 2017.
However, Smith said the national average shows that only one out of every five assaults is actually reported to law enforcement. Given that average, there is a likelihood that there were actually more than 11,800 cases unreported in the state and 465 in Boone County.
In looking at steps to end that trend, Smith asked the group to consider naming out loud the issues the state and community face. They should ask questions like:
• Are there certain populations that are being excluded or overlooked?
• Are all responders and service providers on the same page?
• Is the community educated on sexual violence and how to respond to a friend or loved one who discloses?
• Do victims know what to do, who to talk to, where to go, how the criminal justice system works and what resources are available to them?
“If there’s a ‘no’ to any of these, we have a reason to be here,” Smith said.
Smith used the example of the complex instructions for assembling the “Mouse Trap” game as a way to show how victims can feel when trying to navigate the legal system.
He said everyone involved in the process needs to collaborate instead of just cooperating. Cooperation is good, but it keeps people focused only on their small part of the bigger picture. Collaboration allows responders to unite through a common goal for more powerful and effective outcomes.
“We have to remember it’s not about us — it’s about the victim,” Smith said.
Smith stressed the need to focus on victim outcomes and experiences through the process. Disengaged victims lead to perpetrators not being held accountable, which in turn will lead to perpetrators reoffending in the future.
Smith then led group members through the process of organizing into a cohesive unit. He hopes to see 23 such units across the state, or one for each judicial circuit. He also said the group should meet quarterly to keep up with progress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.