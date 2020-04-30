LITTLE ROCK — Gyms and fitness centers may be allowed to be open Monday, May 4, under restrictions, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Thursday, but a grant program he announced Wednesday was not quite ready for the public.
Those exercise facilities can open under the following restrictions.
• Screening for staff and patrons for health and recent out-of-state travel, as well as those with a potentially compromised immune systems.
• Face coverings for staff and patrons except when actively exercising.
• No pools, spas, showers or saunas.
• Hand sanitizer available.
• Equipment sanitized after each use.
• 12-foot distancing during training sessions and classes or working out.
• No personal contact.
The governor said the state is still not ready for summer youth team sports and that officials will re-examine the matter in mid-May or later.
On Wednesday, Hutchinson announced the “Arkansas Ready for Business” grant program with $15 million available as he was acknowledging the additional costs that would be put on restaurateurs to open May 11.
He said Thursday that the grant program still requires approval from the state Legislature and a steering committee, but something unexpected happened.
An internet site that would allow businesses to apply for grants was prematurely posted Wednesday afternoon. During the first hour it was open and before it could be taken down, more than 2,000 businesses applied for grants totaling more than $36 million, the governor said.
He attributed the mistake to people working remotely and quickly, as well as poor communication, for which he accepted blame.
None of those applications were processed. Hutchinson said all applications will have to be vetted after the Legislature approves to make sure the money is going to the targeted businesses. He also said he will be working with legislators to determine if more money needs to be added to the program or if other changes need to be made.
Hutchinson reported Thursday that 63 new patients tested positive for the coronavirus over the previous 24-hour period for a total of 3,255. He said 95 patients were hospitalized, a gain of two from the previous day, and one additional patient had died making a total of 61 in Arkansas so far.
State Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith said 23 patients were on ventilators, which was up five from Tuesday. Three inmate from the Cummins Maximum Security prison unit were among the inmates on ventilators and 13 were hospitalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.