A project that has been a long time in the making is progressing as development of the north end of the Boone County Regional Airport is underway.
The airport board of directors have discussed the idea of developing the section of airport property for a year or more.
Airport manager Judy McCutcheon said there are parties interested in building new hangars at the apron, but there wasn't an access road or utilities.
The airport had been approved for a grant from the Arkansas Department of Aeronautics which will deliver the grant funds upon the project's completion. The Boone County Quorum Court approved a $250,000 loan to the airport to cover cash flow until the project is completed. It’s the same process the county followed in the expansion of the parking lot at the main terminal that was completed in 2018.
The grant also carries a share-in-kind portion of $66,530. To meet that cost, North Arkansas College's heavy equipment class agreed to perform the needed excavation work. Therefore, there is no extra cost to the county. Such projects provide practical experience to the program's students.
McCutcheon said Friday that rain had delayed the college class from work much of the winter, then the COVID-19 outbreak hit. She said they have been able to send one student and an instructor to work on the road, but work should continue more in full during the fall semester.
McCutcheon told the board last year that finishing the project went to bid in October and was awarded to Eaton Construction with an apparent low bid of $218,610.
The job requires boring under Airport Road to connect to existing water supply. Davis Construction was a sub-contractor for the part of the project.
