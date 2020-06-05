North Arkansas College and the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted the Boone County Elected Leadership Coffee on Thursday, June 4. The city of Harrison was featured during the February meeting. This meeting focused on Boone County government.
The county department heads were in the Claridge Conference Room with Bob Largent, Chamber president/CEO, and the community participated by Google Groups, and a live stream feature on YouTube.
North Arkansas College president Dr. Randy Esters welcomed the group and said the summer program was up 25%.
“This has been the best summer we’ve had since 2012. We hope the fall semester continues this trend,” Esters said. “We are preparing for fall classes. It won’t look the same as the past. Students will have the choice of attending three ways, a type of Zoom, in person, or online.”
Esters also announced that the Allied Health Nursing Program was ranked No. 6 in the state. “We’ve always had a great nursing program,” he said. “We are also in the middle of an NSF grant of $470,000 to modernize technology and to upgrade our technology so we can offer the cybersecurity classes and our turf management program. We still have Pioneer Strong grants to give away to students.”
Esters had made the statement to the Economic Recovery Task Force, “I didn’t know it could be so hard to give away money.” The school received $722,000 in grant money to pass on to students because their spring semester was interrupted by COVID-19.
“We have to change the way we are delivering education, but we are still giving students a world-class education,” he said. “But if somehow a student misses out on a skill they need because of not being in a traditional classroom setting, we will retrain them in that skill for free, and at no cost to their employer.”
