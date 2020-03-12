SPRINGDALE – Harps Food Stores, Inc. has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire 20 stores across northeastern Arkansas and southeastern Missouri from Town and Country Grocers of Fredericktown, Missouri, Inc. The move includes Country Mart in Harrison.
The transaction remains subject to ordinary due diligence including approval from the Town and Country shareholders, the Harps company announced Tuesday evening.
Arkansas locations include:
• Country Mart in Harrison.
• Town & Country, Highland.
• Town and Country, Newark.
• Price Chopper, Pocahontas
• Country Mart, Piggott.
Locations in Missouri include:
• Town & Country, Thayer.
• Cash Saver, West Plains.
• Country Mart, Fredericktown.
• Country Marty, Bonne Terre.
• Country Mart, Potosi.
• Country Mart, Park Hill.
• ALPS Supermarket, Malden.
• Country Mart, Kennett.
• Town and Country, Dexter.
• Country Mart, Jackson.
• Country Mart, Marble Hill.
• Town and Country, Clarkton.
• Town and Country, Doniphan.
• Town and Country, Bernie.
• Country Mart, Farmington.
While the timing of the transaction has not been finalized both parties anticipate completing the transaction throughout this summer, a press release said.
“Opportunities like this are rare,” says Kim Eskew, president and CEO of Harps Food Stores. “We are extremely excited about adding these stores to our Harps family. They will make a great addition to our company as we strive to continue to grow.”
Harps is a 100% employee-owned company which operates 92 stores in four states including: Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Kansas. Harps is the largest employee owned company in Arkansas and was founded by Harvard and Floy Harp in Springdale in 1930. Since then, the company has grown to employ over 4,500 associates, the release said.
