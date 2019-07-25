The Harrison School District Board of Education met in regular session Tuesday night, July 23, and adopted student handbooks for the high school, middle school and elementary schools respectively. When it came to considering the athletic handbook, board president Mitch Magness called attention to its focus on vaping.
“What we've learned from students is that vaping isn't considered the same as smoking a pack of cigarettes,” said Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt. "There's got to be better awareness," he said.
The subject will be emphasized in both the high school and middle school areas and maybe upper elementary, also in the athletic handbook which says vaping is the same as using tobacco products on school grounds. "It's a big issue," Pratt said.
"This has been the biggest issue parents have brought to my attention so far this year," said Magness. He said he didn't know what actions school principals and administration can take. "If you (the principals) have any suggestions, your parents are concerned about it. They are starting to address it in public. They are looking to us, not just for leadership at this point, but for action and resolution. I don't have any to provide, tonight. If you've got any ideas I think we need to bring them up to administration."
"It's a national problem. It's not just here," said board member Mark Martin. Vaping has been promoted as a safer alternative to smoking tobacco products and electronic cigarettes can be manufactured to be disguised as harmless everyday items like pens, pencils and thumb drives. Often the vapor is colorless and odorless, but can contain nicotine and other harmful chemicals.
A teacher who observes students vaping will take that student to the school resource officer who gives the student a citation, one administrator said. Confiscated products are given to the resource officer. Some are used as educational tools, but most are destroyed.
Board member Marisa Keylon said she learned that students will vape and blow the vapor into their shirt. Teachers don't have a clue what's going on unless they stay right on top of the students. She asked at what age the school stops doing health assessments.
Administrators said students could be tested for nicotine use. A nicotine portion can be included in a drug test.
From a school standpoint, proximity to the students will be emphasized, said Fred Wilson, middle school principal. Teachers will be walking the aisles in the classrooms more. Physical education teachers will be monitoring students more and noting who goes to the restroom. Coaches can watch and communicate with the students in more places around campus.
Proximity is a huge factor in reducing the ability of a student to vape. Most of that activity takes place in unsupervised areas. “If parents are having a child coming home and saying they are seeing this then that needs to be reported to us and we can do something about it,” Wilson said.
Parents also have the responsibility to find out if their children are vaping or using tobacco, administrators and board members agreed.
Magness asked some students in the audience for their ideas.
One student agreed that teachers' proximity to students should serve as a deterrent. Last year, there was a certain class period when some students would routinely go to the restrooms to vape. Disrupting that routine would help. Student awareness is also important. Pointing out the consequences of vaping might help.
"I don't know if we're talking about getting a task force together," Magness said, but he asked administrators to look into possible solutions and report back to the board and the public.
The school district does have tobacco education resources. The school district administrative staff includes Tobacco Grant Manager Tawanna Manning along with several students who are members of IGNITE, a youth group supported by North Arkansas Partnership for Health Education and the Boone County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition. The group was key in the passage of Act 580 during the last legislative session. The law prohibits the sale of tobacco products including e-cigarettes to persons under the age of 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.