Renée Swanson, office manager for the Convention Visitors Bureau filled in for Matt Bell and reported to the Board of Directors for the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce about the latest numbers for hotels and restaurants in the area.
“Year to date tax collections for hotels are down 39.6% and restaurants are down 41.3%. In dollars, that means our hotels are down more than $1.5 million and restaurants are down more than $1.2 million,” she said. “Harrison has had a loss of $2.8 million. The lost revenue for restaurants is significant, but that is spread out over more than 70 businesses. Hotel loss is spread out over seven businesses. If you average that out, each restaurant lost an average of $18,000. Hotel average loss was $219,000.
“These are huge hits for our restaurant owners, especially those who aren’t franchised and don’t have corporate support. It’s very concerning for our industry. But we are on the rise and restaurants are doing better, but hotels are just now starting to recoup.”
The CVB did finance and commission three more murals to be done. “That’s an $11,000 expense that has been approved. This will add to our mural district and more will come to visit to see them,” she said.
Swanson said they are still mailing out about 600 motorcycle guides a week.
Chamber board president Melissa Collins said, “That’s a good reminder for us to watch out for motorcyclists. This is a huge area for them and we want to keep them safe.”
