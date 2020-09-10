Harrison’s municipal government began a new era Wednesday morning with the official groundbreaking ceremony for a new public safety headquarters and city hall.
Mayor Jerry Jackson said he researched the history of the present-day city hall, located at 114 South Spring Street, since it was built in 1954, but could not find much historical information in the city’s ordinances and archives. He said all he could find was that in 1953 officials planned to borrow $150,000 to build it.
At that time, it is believed, the city employed two or three full-time police officers. Today, 35 officers are on the force. In 1954, it is believed, two full-time firefighters were employed backed up by volunteers from the community. Today there are 33 full-time firefighters in the department.
The new facility will provide the space for the many special needs of the police and fire departments that did not exist in 1954. Builders at that time did not foresee a need for WiFi or an Information Technology Department. The present-day building is full of solid concrete interior walls, Jackson explained.
“We will be located in the center of town,” Jackson said of the new facility’s location. This will improve response times by fire and police. We will also be able to better keep the ISO 2 rating achieved earlier this year, he added. The fire department’s big ladder truck will be housed at the station adding ISO points that should keep homeowners’ insurance rates low.
The current city hall survived major incidents over the years. On May 7, 1961, Crooked Creek flooded out of its banks and rose 12 feet inside the building causing extensive damage. In 1979, the Allied Telephone building was destroyed by a natural gas explosion. The blast again heavily damaged City Hall just across the alley.
Jackson said, “Today is the start of accomplishing something really big for us.”
The groundbreaking ceremony began at 10 a.m., just behind Fire Station 2 on what had been a softball diamond. The address for the new facility will be 116 Industrial Park Road.
According to plans, the building will provide 35,915 square feet of space for shared use as police headquarters (14,488 square feet), a central fire station (14,282 square feet) and city hall (7,185 square feet).
The new facility’s cost is currently estimated at $8,160,000 and will be funded through existing revenue sources. The cost to construct the facility will be split proportionately between each of the three entities: Fire, Police and City Hall.
The City Hall portion of the project will be funded by General Fund reserves while funding of the Police and Fire components of the facility have been made possible by the Public Safety Tax passed by Harrison voters in 2014. About 36% of the funding from Police and Fire will come from building reserves collected through the Public Safety Tax with the remainder of the funding made available by the issuance of municipal bonds to be paid out over 12 years.
The new building, designed by Wittenberg Delony & Davidson Architects, has been designed as a modern building that incorporates natural elements of stone and wood common to the Ozarks region. L.E. Davis Construction of Harrison is the project construction manager.
Also making brief statements during the ceremony were Fire Chief Marc Lowery and Police Chief Chris Graddy.
Graddy noted he began his career in law enforcement 33 years ago as a dispatcher in the same building. It’s nice to have the means to have a new facility, he said. That’s thanks to the citizens of the city and to predecessors such as former fire chief Linda DeWald and former police chief Wayne Cone. Both serve on the city council today.
Lowery also made special note of the work put into the project’s planning over the last year and a half by Chief Financial Officer Luke Feighert and Chief Operations Operator Wade Phillips.
Mayor Jackson also read from a list the names of several very important people playing key roles in the project to date, many of whom participated in the traditional shoveling of dirt which ended the ceremony.
