The first order of business by the Harrison City Council members when they met for committee hearings last week was to establish standing committees for the new year.
This involved selecting chairpersons and seating new committee members or re-seating members who wished to continue serving on their particular committees.
Here is the finalized list of committees, chairs and members for 2020:
• Community Environment, Services & Welfare – Joel Williams Chairman
Areas of Emphasis - General Planning, Housing, Cemetery, Parks Councilmen Assigned – Chris Head, Mary Jean Creager, Linda DeWald, Heath Kirkpatrick, Wayne Cone
• Finance – Mitch Magness Chairman
Areas of Emphasis – Budget, Disbursements, Pensions, Insurance Councilmen Assigned – All 8 Council Positions
• Internal Affairs – Linda DeWald Chairman
Areas of Emphasis – Personnel, Facilities, Technology, Policies & Appeals Councilmen Assigned – Chris Head, Mary Jean Creager, Mitch Magness, Bill Boswell
• Public Safety – Mary Jean Creager Chairman
Areas of Emphasis – Police, Civil Defense, Fire & Rescue, Animal Control Councilmen Assigned – Chris Head, Linda DeWald, Heath Kirkpatrick, Joel Williams, Wayne Cone
• Public Works & Transportation – Chris Head Chairman Areas of Emphasis – Water, Sewer, Streets, Solid Waste, Code Enforcement, Health Concerns, Planning & Zoning Councilmen Assigned – Bill Boswell, Joel Williams, Wayne Cone
• Resources & Policy – Bill Boswell Chairman
Areas of Emphasis – Legislation, Ordinances, Grants & Funding Councilmen Assigned – Chris Head, Mitch Magness, Heath Kirkpatrick, Joel Williams, Wayne Cone
Mayoral Appointments & Council Liaisons:
• Planning Commission - Joel Williams
• Parks & Rec Commission, Council Liaison: Linda DeWald
• Perpetual Care Board Chairman - Mary Jean Creager
• CATPC - Mary Jean Creager, Heath Kirkpatrick
• Mayor Pro-Tem: Wayne Cone
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.