Standing committees of the Harrison City Council are set to meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, but the meeting will be held on the North Arkansas College South Campus to make more room for people to attend in person.
The council has been meeting via Facebook Live or teleconference for several weeks. Thursday’s meeting will be in the John Paul Hammerschmidt Conference Center to allow more room for social distancing.
Some items had been tabled from the agenda until such time as people could attend and make public comments on the issues, including:
• Public hearing for Arvest/City Hall alley abandonment
• Alley right of way dedication
• Request to remove barricades at Grandview and Crestview Avenues
• Drug Disposal – Stat-Medicament Disposal Corp
The public is invited to attend the meeting and offer public comment on those issues listed above.
