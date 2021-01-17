The Harrison City Council held a special meeting prior to the start of its regular monthly committee meetings Thursday night to swear in council members and to establish working committees for the new year.
New council members are Robert Goulet, Larry Phillips and Jeremy Ragland. They join returning council members Mary Jean Creager, Mitch Magness, Bill Boswell, Joel Williams and Wayne Cone. The oath of office was administered by Mayor Jerry Jackson.
Standing committees were then filled. Each committee includes a chairman and four members. Council members are allowed to choose to serve on the committees where they have personal interest or expertise.
The Community Environment, Services & Welfare Committee focuses on city planning matters, housing, health, animal control, city inspection and code enforcement, the cemeteries and parks. Williams has served as chair and will continue in that roll. Members are Creager, Cone, Ragland and Phillips.
The Finance Committee deals with all budget and city finance issues including disbursements, pensions and insurance. Magness will continue to serve as its chairman and all council members are members of this committee.
The Internal Affairs Committee reviews matters regarding personnel, facilities, technology, policies and appeals. Phillips will chair this committee. Members are Magness, Goulet, Boswell and Creager.
The Public Safety Committee oversees matters of police, civil defense, fire and rescue and animal control. Creager will continue to serve as chairman. Members are Goulet, Cone, Williams and Phillips.
The Public Works and Transportation Committee looks after water, sewer, street, solid waste, code enforcement, health concerns, planning and zoning matters. It will be chaired by Boswell. Members are Goulet, Williams, cone and Ragland.
The Resources & Policy Committee monitors legislation, ordinances, grants and funding. Cone will chair. Members are Ragland, Magness, Boswell and Goulet.
Council members also have seats on commissions and other city boards.
Planning Commission appointments, Williams; Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, Ragland; Perpetual Care Board overseeing cemeteries, Creager and City Advertising and Promotion Commission, Creager and Cone.
Cone will serve as Mayor Pro-Tem and preside over council meetings in the absence of Mayor Jerry Jackson.
The council decided to continue with the committee meetings at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month, and the council meetings at 6 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month.
The special meeting then adjourned at 6:30 p.m. and committees assembled for their first session of 2021.
