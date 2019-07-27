Members of the Harrison High School FFA chapter appeared before the Harrison School District Board of Education last week to be recognized for their accomplishments in state FFA competitions.
FFA adviser Sarah Walker said the students competed in Veterinary Science and Leadership events last April at Hot Springs. There is a lot that goes into these contests, Walker said. The Career Development Events are geared for students to learn skills that will help them in a future career. This year the Veterinary Science team won first place. The Veterinary Science CDE is comprised of content, base tests, math curricula, hands on curricula, parasite identification, equipment identification and breeds identification. "It's tough and these girls did a great job while keeping their grades up. I asked a lot from them."
Members of the team are Victoria Byrd, Cameron Whitmore (high point individual) Megan Whitmore and Dawn Lambert. Andrea Byrd was also recognized as the Creed State champion.
Walker noted that the Harrison FFA also won in Horse Evaluations and was the Arkansas High Point Sweepstakes Team.
Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt presented certificates of recognition to the students present.
