Schools in the area are trying to figure out how to graduate seniors after on-site education and social distancing protocols were put in place. At Harrison High, July 10 is the tentative date for a traditional ceremony.
High school principal Jay Parker said he had been meeting via teleconference with a group of graduating seniors regarding a graduation ceremony this year.
He said students were asked if they wanted a traditional graduation later in the year or an alternative ceremony to award diplomas in some fashion.
Parker said those students opted for the later, traditional event if at all possible, and he was only mildly surprised.
“They have lost and given up so much,” Parker said. He also said they wanted to not only have the traditional ceremony, but senior breakfast, prom and Project Graduation if at all possible.
Student body president Thea Norcross said that many seniors had been in contact with each other from the time they realized they weren’t going to go back to school this academic year.
They talked about graduation and how it should look, even if they had to do it on their own. But she said they all agreed that traditional is best.
“I think we’re all pretty sentimental,” Norcross said. “Since kindergarten we’ve all been super close, talking about the day we would go back to our elementary schools in our caps and gowns.”
Obviously, they won’t get to do all those things, but when Parker gave them the choice they were all on board and excited for it.”
If all goes well, they will do a short run through of the ceremony the morning of July 10 because they won’t have the chance to do a formal rehearsal. They were a little concerned about heat with the ceremony in the summer, so they pushed the time back to 8 p.m. for the ceremony.
“Then the next day, July 11th, we’re going to try to have our prom at the high school and just do a big weekend for as many things that we missed out on as we can,” Norcross said.
But what if there is a resurgence of the virus and restrictions have to be imposed again?
Norcross said there was a senior leadership call last Wednesday with about 20 seniors, counselors and Parker.
She said they discussed the possibility of new restrictions, that they could have a non-traditional ceremony with single families walking across the stage, but they wouldn’t all be together one last time.
“But we all decided that we’d rather just take the risk of maybe getting to have a real graduation,” she said.
In the worst-case scenario that restrictions are ratcheted down again, they might try to have an online ceremony or individual graduation celebrations.
“Which wouldn’t be ideal, but at least we got the chance to have a traditional ceremony,” Norcross said.
In a letter to parents and students, Parker said the ceremony is scheduled to be held at F.S. Garrison Stadium, although they will be monitoring potential changes to guidelines issued by the state.
“In preparation for continued social distancing, each graduate will be mailed tickets (number to be determined at a later date) for family members to attend the graduation ceremonies,” the letter said. “If restrictions are lifted and social distancing is no longer enforced, tickets will not be needed to enter the graduation ceremony at the stadium. However, if rain develops and the location is moved inside Goblin Arena, those planning to attend must have one of the graduate’s allotted tickets to enter.”
