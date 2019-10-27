Harrison City Council made it official Thursday night — Harrison is now an official monarch butterfly habitat.
Council member Bill Boswell was especially excited about the designation as he and his family have a monarch butterfly habitat in their front yard. Milkweed and butterfly bushes comprise most of the small garden. He said anyone can plant a butterfly garden. Its inexpensive to do and can give families hours of enjoyment.
Mayor Jerry Jackson said he was approached by a citizen about designating the city as a monarch butterfly habitat. "Someone internally said, 'Mayor, if you do this you'll get no push back from anyone. Everybody will love it.'
"Well, I'm ready for some of that," he said.
It's something they can develop for next to no money and it's something that can save the monarch butterfly.
"I'm not a butterfly guy, but a lot of people are," Jackson said.
Boswell noted that the presence of butterflies speaks well of the local environment.
Harrison joins around 500 other towns by allowing Jackson to sign the National Wildlife Federation's Mayors' Monarch Pledge, committing to create habitat and engage the city's residents to help save the declining monarch butterfly and other pollinators.
Across North America, the Mayors’ Monarch Pledge network is working to create habitat in public parks, city landscaping, roadsides, medians, green roofs, community gardens, backyards and open space throughout the entire community.
