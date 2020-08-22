Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt told board members that state Education Secretary Johnny Key has recommended that school administrators share the plan with school boards for approval.
“And I think it’s a good opportunity for us to share some of the things we’re doing to get ready for Aug. 26, our first day of school,” Pratt said.
Susan Gilley, executive administrative assistant, said the district is required to have a plan for reopening the district and to be ready to learn, so they combined the two into one plan.
Requirements called for the district to address several key points, including curriculum, unfinished learning from the previous year, teacher training, effective technology and communication with parents.
Teachers have received training during the summer months regarding the use of on-site and off-site education, as well as a blended approach to ensure students have what they need to learn, Gilley said.
Pratt said board members would see new expenditures in the budget, such as contracting with a professional training service and additional staff. The district had the option of shifting off-site education to a third-party provider, but Harrison opted to take the matter on in Harrison.
“We believe that they are our children and our students, and we wanted to take care of them ourselves,” Pratt said.
For off-site learning, grades K-6 will use Google Classroom and grades 7-12 will use the Canvas program. More nurses have been hired, as well as a fourth mental health therapist.
All students and even teachers have been issued devices such as Chromebooks or touch-screen laptops in case on-site classes are canceled once again due to the pandemic.
Those devices are monitored for usage through a system called GoGuardian, which has been in place for several years, Gilley said.
GoGuardian sends automatic responses to administrators if those devices are used on sites with questionable content. Initially, the district feared students visiting inappropriate sites, but an unexpected result arose.
It turned out that some students had used school issued devices to research self-harm or suicide. Administrators were alerted, and those instances were mitigated with the use of school-based mental health workers.
Continued parental monitoring is still encouraged.
Teachers also went through training for classrooms that might experience such trauma.
Although the district originally resisted the idea of an off-site system for grades K-2 when children are developing the basics of learning to read, officials felt that parents would consider using another system resulting in a loss of enrollment. So, the district added that option.
Classrooms have been reconfigured to utilize physical distancing as much as possible and officials have taken “great strides” in sanitation, Gilley said. At the elementary level, custodians were still physically mopping floors. The district opted for automated cleaning equipment to optimize the best use of time.
The district continues to provide school supplies for all students. Gilley said that has allowed some students to buy more clothing instead of supplies. The district also waived the $25 Chromebook fees to save parents that expense.
With half of district’s students qualified for free or reduced-price meals, the district is also looking at the best ways to provide meals for those students whose parents chose the off-site method of instruction.
Students in grades 4-12 will be required to wear masks. CDC guidance suggests all people 10 years or older should wear masks and 4th grade is when students usually turn 10, thus the requirement.
If students can achieve the six-foot physical distance, teachers are given the option of allowing students to take a “mask break” once seated for instruction. Masks will still be required when walking hallways and the like.
Pratt said some classrooms at the High School are still too small to allow for constant physical distancing, so masks will still be required. He said principal Jay Parker and staff are working on ways to ease the burden of mask usage.
Gilley said there was some concern about elementary students having to move to different rooms for classes like art and music. As such, those classes will be taken into their classrooms to minimize that movement and potential spread of the disease.
Recess will still be a part of the school day because students need some time outside if possible. Use of recess area will be monitored to determine which students use those areas.
Students will be allowed water bottles and there will be bottle filling stations to avoid use of communal water fountains. Breakfast will be served in a grab-and-go method where students get their food and go to their classrooms, but lunch will be served in the cafeteria with distancing in place and scheduling to reduce the number of people at one time.
If a student comes to school sick, they will be taken immediately to the school nurse. Gilley said she was asked by a concerned parent if a child would be taken elsewhere if they showed up sick.
“And I said, ‘If your kid is sick, we will contact you and tell you to come pick up your child,’” Gilley told board members.
If your child doesn’t feel well, you can simply communicate with the district to let them know. It’s quite possible that he/she can keep up with schoolwork online.
Gilley said the district will err on the side of caution. That could very well equate to more absences, but the district will be understanding.
There could be gaps in learning due to the time missed at the end of the 2019-20 school year, but teachers are prepared to fill those voids. Gilley said parents and educators feared there would be such gaps for students who had to miss school due to the devastation of Hurricane Katrina, but research showed some students actually did better than was expected after they returned to school.
Board president Mitch Magness applauded the plan and said that if all goes well, patrons will agree. He went on to say that critics would say school shouldn’t have started back if there is an outbreak, or that they might say the district overreacted if no one is substantially affected by the spread of the virus.
The board voted unanimously to approve the plan as outlined.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The full Ready to Learn plan is posted the school’s website at harrisongoblins.org under the PARENTS/STUDENTS drop down menu. You can also email gobsinfo@hps.k12.ar.us with questions or concerns or call 870-741-7600.
