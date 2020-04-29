The future for the 2020 summer is being planned for the Harrison Parks and Recreation Department, but at least some of the future is up in the air.
The Parks and Recreation Commission met via internet Monday afternoon and Parks director Chuck Eddington gave commissioners a rundown of current programs.
Eddington said the department has been given no solid date when it can start summer leagues amid the coronavirus emergency. He said they have extended sign-ups for leagues almost two months longer.
“A lot of people have already called in and wanted refunds because they’re not willing to take the risk even if we have our leagues this year,” he told commissioners.
He proposed canceling summer leagues this year and giving people refunds. Then, the department could offer softball and baseball camps in which people only pay as they participate.
It will be difficult at the time to get sponsors to pay for uniforms. In addition, it would be almost impossible to get people together in a virtual meeting or to follow social distancing guidelines to have a draft for leagues.
Eddington said it’s possible the department might be able to open facilities by the middle of June and get more than 10 people together at a time. Having the option of offering camps will still give kids a chance to participate in sports over the summer.
Commission chairman Jerry Maland said camps would still give players instruction on fundamentals and possibly even some scrimmage time at the end.
Eddington said some area coaches have offered to help with camps and the department has plenty of gear, so the cost should be minimal, if it is possible at all.
Commissioners voted unanimously in favor of Eddington’s plan, including refunds. The only money not refundable is the $2.50 charged to participants the finance company charges for signing up online.
The pool at the Brandon Burlsworth Center was scheduled to open in a few weeks. That has in the past required a pool maintenance service to take care of opening details and that usually costs about $2,500, Eddington said.
But he said he has asked the service to delay opening work until after the commission’s May meeting because it’s still unclear whether the department will be able to open the pool this summer.
Commissioner Dennis King asked if putting a decision off until the first of June could create a problem for staffing the pool.
Eddington said most employees have been interviewed and told they would be hired if the pool is opened. They are now just waiting to see what happens.
“We’re prepared for that right now,” Eddington said. “That’s not going to be an issue of having the employees.”
Eddington said he would have projections of how much it will cost to operate the pool and how much revenue could be generated for commissioners to discuss at the May meeting.
Maland said restrictions on the number of people who might be allowed in the pool at one time could also make a difference as far as revenue versus expenses.
Eddington said that if opening is delayed much past the middle of June the department will probably only offer day passes instead of season passes. Those restrictions will also play into scheduling birthday parties, which is a good source of revenue for the department.
In much the same vein, the department’s Summer Rec program will be discussed in May.
Eddington said most counselors have been hired for the program, but it will be a matter of restrictions from the state regarding when or if they can open.
“We’re just going by can we get 10 weeks in, can we get eight weeks in, can we get six weeks in?” Eddington said.
He said restrictions could lead to limited or no field trips. Swimming would be a large draw if the pool is allowed to open. In addition, Summer Rec has offered free lunch for kids through Harrison Schools, but he said Monday he was waiting for official information about that program this year.
Eddington also said they are looking at dropping the price on the program to try and expand participation as a service to the community.
Historically, Summer Rec has been a 10-week program beginning the week after school is out, Eddington said, but the department could extend that to the week before school starts.
Commissioner Stephanie Mallett said she had talked with Eddington about the possibility of opening Summer Rec under the provisions of being a day care. She said that could open up the program with fewer restrictions.
Eddington said he has been in contact with the Parks and Recreation Association with questions about other Summer Rec programs across the state, and he hopes to have those questions answered before the May commission meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.