The most recent DWI police saturation in Harrison resulted in several DWI arrests.
The Harrison Police Department participated in the "Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving" effort that ran from June 30 through July 5. Extra officers were on patrol to catch impaired drivers and discourage others to start.
Police Chief Chris Graddy said the department conducted two sobriety checkpoints from Wednesday night, July 3, into the early morning hours of July 4. One was at Highway 43 and Cottonwood Road and the other at Industrial Park Road and Highway 397.
The first arrest on Cottonwood Road was about 9 p.m. when a 58-year-old man was arrested for DWI and open container in vehicle with bond set at $1,180.
About an hour later an 18-year-old female subject and a 19-year-old male subject were arrested for DWI (drugs) and possession of controlled substance. Their bond was set at $1,800 each.
About 11 p.m., a 45-year-old woman was arrested for DWI with bond set at $890.
At the second checkpoint, which Graddy said was open from 12 – 2 a.m. July 4, a 19-year-old female subject was arrested for DWI and minor in possession of alcohol with bond set at $1,330.
All of those subjects were taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration and were later released after posting bond, records show.
Graddy, who just took over as chief Jan. 1, said patrol officers told him it had been about eight years since the last checkpoint operated in Harrison.
A retired trooper himself, Graddy said Arkansas State Police have been using checkpoints as a way to nab impaired drivers that might otherwise get away.
The chief went on to say he hopes the increased effort will send a message to impaired drivers.
“That’s something we’re going to do a lot more of,” he said.
