1:23 a.m. – An officer on patrol logged an unoccupied vehicle at the Sports Complex.
1:29 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he would be out with some subjects walking behind Cash Saver. He later said they were out geocaching.
6:30 a.m. – A man called to report possible drug activity. Information passed on to the narcotics division.
8:37 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Cherry and Bower.
8:51 a.m. – Arkansas State Police requested an officer make contact with a relative of a 17-year-old boy who was involved in a car wreck in Alpena and was being taken to Cox Hospital in Springfield, Missouri. Assist complete.
9:25 a.m. – Newton County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 28-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $1,725 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was released with a new court date.
9:26 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report her wallet was stolen while she was at Walmart the previous day. A formal complaint was filed.
9:48 a.m. – An officer out at the station arrested a 46-year-old woman on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $930 cash only. She was later released on a signature bond.
10:04 a.m. – A woman called to report her adult son had damaged her house on South Ash when he was involved in a disturbance with his girlfriend the previous night. She was advised of the proper steps for an eviction.
11:08 a.m. – A reckless driver in a pickup hauling furniture was reported pulling onto the Wendy’s parking lot. An officer spoke to the driver and said he was fine.
11:20 a.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about her parents evicting her. She was advised to contact a lawyer.
11:22 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Durand Avenue. Animal Control was notified.
11:29 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about birds attacking her dog when she lets it out. Animal Control was notified.
11:48 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report she had been involved in a parking lot wreck outside Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
12:01 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to turn in a license plate she found on Crandall Avenue.
1:18 p.m. – A man went to the HPD requesting an officer escort him to his former place of employment to collect his tools. He was advised of his options.
2 p.m. – An employee at Hertz Rental went to the HPD to report a customer failed to return a vehicle. A formal complaint was filed.
4:24 p.m. – A caller reported a driver hit a mailbox on Valleyview Avenue. An officer determined the incident was an accident and the owner declined formal charges.
5:24 p.m. – A caller requested an officer check the welfare of a man from whom she hadn’t heard in about a week. An officer spoke to the subject and said he was fine.
5:53 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject in a red sweater and pink tights urinated on a utility pole outside ALDI before going in the store. An officer said the 58-year-old man agreed to leave the area.
7:15 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject cutting brush around a house on South Chestnut in an apparent attempt to hide a vehicle. An officer spoke to the subject, who said he was just cleaning up the property.
7:40 p.m. – A man called to report he was driving on the Bypass when someone in another car threw something out of that vehicle and it hit his car. An officer stopped the vehicle, but the occupants all denied throwing anything. However, a 20-year-old male subject was arrested on a Marion County warrant for failure to appear in court on no insurance. He was later released after posting $490 cash bond.
8:04 p.m. – A caller reported a driver hit a natural gas line and a utility pole on Speer Drive and left the area. An officer later located the vehicle parked off Main Street and was told the driver got in another vehicle and left. The vehicle was towed. A Boone County deputy later reported making contact with the driver. She was given a statement form to complete and it was noted she was not intoxicated.
8:08 p.m. – An anonymous subject went to the HPD to report people had been gathering at the skatepark and leaving trash behind in recent days. Information noted for future reference.
8:37 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance that occurred at Brick Oven Pizza. The subjects were gone, but the incident had been recorded. A formal complaint was filed.
9:31 p.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about being in an argument with his girlfriend. An officer spoke to the subject and said he was fine, but he was warned about misusing the 911 system.
9:32 p.m. – A man called to report someone drove by his residence on North Oak, threw something through the window and fired a shot. The suspect was gone when an officer arrived, but a formal complaint was filed and extra patrol was issued.
11:34 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with an abandoned vehicle in the middle of Rock Springs Road. The vehicle was later towed.
11:44 p.m. – A reckless driver in an 18-wheeler was reported westbound on Highway 62 from the Marion County line. Officers were notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.