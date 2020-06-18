12:30 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a group of individuals at the Sports Complex, but he later said they were just finishing a baseball game.
1:33 a.m. – A possibly suicidal male subject was reported in the area of North Industrial Park Road. An officer located the subject in question at an address on Highway 397, but nothing else was noted.
1:38 a.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 47-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $1,000 cash only, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful burning, possession of heroin and tampering with evidence with no bond amount shown, and possession of methamphetamine with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid.
6:23 a.m. – An officer went to the Randolph County (Missouri) Jail to transport a 37-year-old male inmate to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
7:30 a.m. – A caller reported a subject had been locked in the bathroom of the coin laundry behind Tractor Supply for more than an hour. An officer said the woman had suffered medical issues, so a taxi was called to take her to family members at a local motel.
9:12 a.m. – Officers advised they’d be out executing a search warrant at an address on Cottonwood Road. A 40-year-old man was arrested for computer child pornography, first degree computer exploitation of a child and possessing, viewing or distributing matter depicting sexual conduct involving a child with bond set at $50,000. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
9:52 a.m. – An officer at the station arrested a 32-year-old woman on a warrant for driving on a suspended license, reckless driving, improper use of registration, no registration, no proof of insurance and possession of methamphetamine with no bond amount shown, but she was later released on a signature bond.
10:03 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to turn in a wallet he found outside NARMC.
10:39 a.m. – A woman called to report she hadn’t seen or talked to her adult son since he was admitted to NARMC in early May. Officers were notified to watch for him.
11:07 a.m. – A woman called to report she had left her wallet in a shopping cart at the Dollar General on West Rush. Information noted in case it was turned in.
11:17 a.m. – Dispatch received numerous calls regarding traffic signals out at Cottonwood Road and Highway 43, Main and Spruce, and Highways 65 North and 43. Officers assisted with traffic control.
11:55 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 44-year-old woman on warrants for hot checks with bond set at $387.56 and probation violation with bond set at $1,560 cash only. She was later released after posting $270 cash bond and the remainder professional bond.
11:53 a.m. – A woman called to report her vehicle had been broken into and property stolen while it was parked on Ruff Lane. She declined a formal complaint, but requested extra patrol. Officers were notified.
12 p.m. – A caller reported a man fired a gun outside an address on North Spring Road, then went back inside the residence. An officer spoke to the 41-year-old man and determined it had been a car backfiring.
12:14 p.m. – A landlord called to report a tenant had been missing since June 1. A missing person complaint was filed.
12:16 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on North Spring Street. Animal Control was notified.
12:19 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Hudson’s Supermarket. Information noted for insurance purposes.
1:09 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance between a man and woman at an address on North Willow. An officer spoke to the subjects and said everything was fine at the time.
2:04 p.m. – An officer at the station arrested a 36-year-old woman on a warrant for failure to comply with court orders on theft of property and shoplifting with bond set at $945. She was later released with a new court date.
2:39 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported another employee had been stealing. A formal complaint was filed.
3:18 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with unknown injuries was reported at Highway 65 and Crandall Avenue.
3:24 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with injuries was reported at Highways 7 North and 43.
4:21 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with injuries was reported at Capps Road and Old Farm Road.
4:39 p.m. – An employee at Cash Saver reported a stray dog outside the store. Information left for Animal Control.
5:06 p.m. – A female subject called to report she had accidentally locked her dog in her vehicle parked outside Taco Bell. Before an officer arrived, she called back to report the dog had rolled down the window and she was able to get inside.
6:03 p.m. – A woman called to request an officer check on her husband at an address on Brooke Drive. She said she was working out of town and couldn’t make contact with him. An officer spoke to the man and said he was fine.
7:20 p.m. – A female subject called to report she had just moved into the city limits and two subjects with whom she’d had issues in the past had been driving past her residence numerous times. She only asked the information be noted for future reference.
8:18 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from an elderly woman stating she was cold and couldn’t turn up the thermostat because of a broken shoulder. Assist completed.
9:46 p.m. – A male subject called to report property stolen from his vehicle while it was parked on Nandina. He declined a formal complaint, but requested extra patrol. Officers were notified.
10:29 p.m. – A woman called to report one of her family members was being harassed via Facebook. She said the family member didn’t want to pursue charges, so the information was noted for future reference.
10:36 p.m. – A woman called to report another woman missing. Officers and other local law enforcement agencies were asked to watch for the subject.
11:49 p.m. – Searcy County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 37-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $1,550 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated on local charges.
