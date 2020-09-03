1:50 a.m. – A caller reported a possible domestic disturbance at an address on South Ash. An officer said no one was at the residence when he arrived on scene.
5:19 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was in pursuit of a vehicle northbound on Highway 65. A few minutes later, as speeds went beyond 100 mph, the officer said the vehicle went “blackout” and was lost near the state line.
7:45 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject who was possibly under the influence of a controlled substance was passed out in the continental breakfast area at Quality Inn. An officer spoke to the 50-year-old man who said he just had a rough night.
8:39 a.m. – A caller requested an officer check on an elderly woman at an address on Wynnewood Drive because she hadn’t been seen for a couple of days. An officer said no one was in the residence, but the woman’s sister said she had been taken to a nursing facility.
9:19 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on South Maple. An officer located the owner, who said he would fix the fence the dog knocked over to get loose. He was advised he would be cited if it happened again.
10:53 a.m. – A caller reported finding a driver’s license in front of Tractor Supply. An officer said he would try to make contact with the owner in Bergman.
11:15 a.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Hudson’s Supermarket. Information noted for insurance purposes.
11:44 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highways 65 North and 43.
11:57 a.m. – A female subject called to report her mother’s wheelchair missing from the back of a pickup involved in a wreck the previous day. She declined a formal complaint, so the information was noted in case it was located.
11:59 a.m. – A woman called to report someone sprayed off the roof of one residence and it transferred tar onto the residence next door, which was up for sale. She was advised of her options.
12:55 p.m. – A caller reported a vehicle stolen from a mechanic shop. A formal complaint was filed.
2:26 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report someone filed for unemployment using her personal information. She was referred to the attorney general.
3:28 p.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about the process for eviction. An officer explained his options.
4:05 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance inside a residence on North Willow. Officers responded and arrested a 27-year-old man for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710. He was later released on a signature bond.
4:21 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highways 7 and 43 North.
4:41 p.m. – A woman called to report her son’s ex-girlfriend was at the caller’s residence creating a disturbance. An officer said the matter involved a vehicle that was registered in the son’s name. The female subject was advised it was a civil matter and she agreed to leave the area.
4:41 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on the Bypass near Cash Saver.
6:20 p.m. – Logan County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 31-year-old woman for failure to appear in court on no child safety restraint, no seat belt and speeding with bond set at $1,186. The warrant was confirmed valid, but she was later released on a signature bond.
6:28 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a male subject passed out at the service desk and had been for more than two hours. The caller said the subject had been asked to leave, but he hadn’t. An officer spoke to the 50-year-old man who said he was waiting for his girlfriend to pick him up. He agreed to wait outside the store with the merchandise he purchased. About two hours later, a caller reported the subject sitting on a five-gallon bucket on the parking lot outside Hoshi’s. An officer said the man agreed to leave the area and continue walking to his destination.
6:45 p.m. – A female subject called to report her mother’s boyfriend hit her and she was leaving the residence on Richard Avenue. An officer spoke to all the parties and they agreed to separate for the night.
6:56 p.m. – Siloam Springs Police requested an officer check an apartment at The Links for a 29-year-old woman they were trying to contact. An officer spoke to a male subject at the apartment, but he had no idea who the woman was.
8:16 p.m. – A woman called to report her neighbors gave her children cigarettes while they were visiting the neighbor’s children. An officer spoke to all the parties and determined the caller’s children had been the ones smoking.
