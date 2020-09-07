4:16 a.m. – Extra patrol was requested on West Ridge due to a suspicious vehicle in the area. Officers were notified.
10:58 a.m. – A male subject called to report someone parked a vehicle behind his outside Walmart, blocking his exit. An officer said a note was left on the windshield of the offending vehicle.
11:15 a.m. – A caller requested an officer check on a female subject with mental issues and was possibly being abused at an address on West Rush. An officer said there were no signs of abuse, but the 27-year-old woman was taken to NARMC for evaluation.
12:06 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone used her identity to file for unemployment. She was referred to the attorney general.
1:56 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a puppy running loose in the store. An officer said the owner had already claimed the dog before he arrived.
1:44 p.m. – A caller reported an aggressive dog running loose on West Court. An officer said the dog ran to a nearby residence that appeared to be vacant, but he closed the gate to secure the dog.
3:43 p.m. – A female subject called to report a male subject tried to hit her when she asked him to turn music down in a vehicle parked outside Walmart. She said the subject was the passenger in a vehicle that left the area after hitting another vehicle. An officer said the matter had been a verbal altercation only.
6:15 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated male subject with a backpack at Minnie Harris Park. An officer arrested the 46-year-old man for public intoxication with bond set at $390. He was later released on a signature bond.
7 p.m. – A woman called to report an aggressive dog running loose on North Spring Street. An officer said he wasn’t able to catch the dog, so the information was left for Animal Control.
8:44 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated male subject walking on Main Street near Crandall. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
9:49 p.m. – A woman called to report her husband was intoxicated and irate and threw something at their 7-year-old son. An officer said there had been a verbal altercation, but the boy said the object thrown at him had been accidental.
9:46 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject crouching in tall grass along Cottonwood Road, while a male subject with a flashlight and wearing gloves was looking for something across the road. An officer said the subjects were gone when he arrived.
9:52 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated driver pulling onto the parking lot at Wendy’s from Highway 43. An officer spoke to the driver and said he was just tired and not intoxicated.
10:39 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop cited a 16-year-old boy into juvenile court for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later released to a parent.
11:01 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject at the skatepark. An officer said the 29-year-old man agreed to leave the area.
