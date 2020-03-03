They aren't fully-fledged G Men, but several officers on the Harrison Police Department and other local agencies have been recognized by their FBI counterparts as valuable partners in the fight against crime. The bureau recently bestowed on several local officers the Director's Community Leadership Award.
The FBI's website says, "It’s a fact: The FBI can only conduct investigations and protect the American people from crime and acts of extremism if it has the support and understanding of the American people. That’s why the special agents in charge of each of our 56 field offices work so closely with their communities and community organizations. What happens when these special agents in charge get such tremendous support from people in their communities that they want to specially recognize them? They nominate them for a Director’s Community Leadership Award (DCLA). This special award, presented on behalf of the Director of the FBI, was formally created in 1990 as a way to honor individuals and organizations for their efforts in combating crime, terrorism, drugs, and violence in America."
Harrison Police Chief Chris Graddy took special time during his report to the city council Thursday night to mention those officers serving on the Harrison Police Department, Boone County Sheriff's Office and the 14th Judicial Drug Taskforce whose assistance resulted in a successful sweep of narcotics traffickers last year.
He said the awards were announced at a recent meeting of law enforcement officials in Fayetteville. These awards are presented on the behalf of current FBI director Christopher Asher Wray, said Graddy.
Five officers cited were Bobby Braden, Cody Middleton, Matt Odom, and Jack Gentry of the task force and Harrison police department and a retired sheriff's office deputy working on the task force.
Crime doesn't stop at the city limits, Graddy said. That's why cooperation with the drug task force, sheriff's office and state police is important. Crime goes everywhere so being partnered with the FBI these officers can cross state lines. "We're not held by boundaries as we used to be."
He said the drug task force is made up of Baxter, Boone, Marion and Newton counties and is under the authorization of the district prosecuting attorney's office. Over the last 14 months the prosecuting attorney's office has given the Harrison Police Department $30,380 that has been used to buy equipment and technology for its officers. Graddy said he assigned a second officer to the task force. "What we have received in return is almost as much as an officer's salary. That is commendable on the part of (prosecuting attorney) David Ethridge and his office."
Graddy said the FBI agent in charge of the Little Rock office also cited two officers from the department's K-9 Division. These officers were also involved in the investigation of the multi-county methamphetamine ring. These K-9 units are valuable making traffic stops. Using information obtained in the investigation Patrolman John Morgan and his K-9 were able to intercept a vehicle and apprehend a suspect and uncovered an amount of methamphetamine. Similarly, a report of a threat against another person resulted in quick action on the part of officer David Alkire and his K-9 who intercepted the suspect's vehicle and found methamphetamine and a firearm.
"I'm thankful we have these men who are dedicated to do the job," Graddy said.
