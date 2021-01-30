Wade Phillips, Harrison’s director of city operations, gave the Harrison City Council on Thursday night an update of some upcoming street and water projects planned around the city.
The update came as the council awarded the annual contracts for materials and services for the Public Works Department.
Phillips said higher prices for concrete were expected as he reviewed the bids he received from vendors and contractors. Besides contracting for a variety of construction materials, the city also contracts for street overlay work. APAC Central, Hutchens Construction and Journagan Construction were the bidders. He said APAC and Hutchens were close in their low bids, but after closer review he decided the contract should go to APAC. Council approved the bids recommended by Phillips.
Council also approved the expenditure of just over $354,000 for work on a waterline in the vicinity of Silver Valley Road and surrounding streets. The project was budgeted for this year. Davis Construction received the contract, Phillips said, and that construction project should begin in two or three months.
The plans for widening Goblin Drive are also coming closer to being finalized. About 90% of the planning work has been completed, he said. Entergy needs to get the easements necessary to relocate power lines in the area.
The planned improvement for the intersection at US 65 North, Rock Springs Road and state Highway 43 continues. Meetings with the Arkansas Department of Transportation and with Crouse Construction Co. are being held and work is slated to begin as early as April, Phillips said. ARDOT officials have said no lane closures will be made during daytime hours so travel delays will be held to a minimum.
Phillips also mentioned the Crooked Creek restoration project being studied by a partnership group including the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission. A meeting is scheduled for next week with all of the partners involved. Phillips said. The effort includes drawing together money from several resources. These have yet to all be identified. The project calls for removal of the low water dam that creates Lake Harrison and returning the creek to a free-flowing stream. The city will determine how to incorporate the creek into the surrounding parks as a recreational area.
Though the holidays are over, the city council approved the expenditure of $2,411.70 to purchase replacement light bulbs for the holiday displays Light Up Harrison volunteers will put up next holiday season.
The city council was asked for manpower to help take down the decorations and with the help of five city workers and a handful of volunteers the displays were taken down in good time, said Light Up Harrison leader Rick Schoenberger, who works closely with Matt Bell and Liz Witt on the project.
The council suggested that city workers could be utilized again to help with the project when the decorations are put back up in November.
