Administrators at Harrison School updated the Board of Education on teacher salaries at its December meeting.
Shannon Lovelace, district business manager, told board members that Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s goal was to get basic, first-year teacher salaries for those with a bachelor’s degree up to $36,000 a year within a four-year timeframe.
“In order to do that, the state passed some legislation to provide $60 million to help all the schools that this would impact,” Lovelace said. There are 167 school districts in the state that don’t have basic teacher salaries at $36,000 a year.
In the 2018-19 school year, the state required level was $31,800 and 44 districts were required to give raises to meet that. The Harrison district was at $34,680, so there was no immediate impact.
For the 2019-20 school year, the state required year-one teachers to make $32,800 and 85 school districts in the state had to give raises to match that. Harrison’s salary was $35,374 for that time period.
The state’s focus with the $60 million allotment was to help all those 167 eligible districts that were behind meet the new required minimum.
“This is a one-time help,” she said. “It doesn’t compound.”
She explained that Harrison could move the beginning salary to $36,000 this year, before the four-year required timeframe, but the district will have to pay that amount from the time the raise is given. That would compound and impact the overall budget.
Harrison requested and received $176,000 to help with raises. Lovelace said the law requires the money to be transferred to teacher salaries and she told board members that has already happened.
The school is eligible to request another $159,000 sometime in the next three years. Lovelace said that three school districts in the state will be above $36,000 a year 13 more say they will be above $36,000 by year four.
“We are saying we are going to be at that point maybe in year two,” she said. That, of course, will require board approval of the proposed salary schedule. The idea, Lovelace said, is to recruit and retain the best teaching talent available.
Board president Mitch Magness clarified that additional state funding is for a one-time shot in the arm for districts and won’t necessarily be available in the future. Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt confirmed that.
“No promise, no guarantee,” Pratt said.
Pratt said the $60 million in funding was a good thing, but the state legislature will have to follow through with funding or school district will have to find ways to pay the compounding expense of additional teacher salaries.
Pratt went on to say that research shows the number one factor in student learning is the teacher, not books or curriculum.
“So,” Pratt said, “we’ve got to invest in our teachers and that’s what we plan to do.”
In other business, the board approved the transfer of 12 students into the district and 15 out. Enrollment is still above 2,700 students even with transfers out due to students who transferred in throughout the year.
The board only approves outgoing transfers at the beginning of school and the end of the first semester unless a student’s family physically moves out of the district, Pratt explained.
In personnel matters, the board approved Pratt’s recommendation to elect:
• Christina Stuart as a cook at the Middle School to replace Randy Sleeper effective Dec. 6.
• Blake McFall as custodian at the high School to replace a temporary position effective Dec. 18.
• Lori Short as SPED paraprofessional to replace Regina Anderson effective Dec. 18.
The board voted to approve Pratt’s recommendation to accept resignations of:
• Candace Waters as paraprofessional at Woodland Pre-School effective Dec. 20.
• Kyle Mallet as assistant principal at the Middle School effective June 30, 2020. Mallett was recently hired as superintendent at Valley Springs School to begin July 1, 2020. Pratt said his position at Harrison has been advertised and applications were being accepted, possibly through January.
The board approved the transfer of Heather (Thiel) Fitzgerald as self-contained paraprofessional from Forest Heights Elementary to the High School to replace George Espinoza effective Dec. 17.
The board approved a recommendation to recognize Skyline Heights Elementary teach Kali Miller as National Board Certified Teacher.
Before the board retired to executive decision, Magness said the board would be reviewing Pratt’s contract. In open session, the board approved clarifying Pratt’s 2018-19 and 2019-20 contracts with wording the removes “base pay plus stipend” and replace that with the actual salary amount.
