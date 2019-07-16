The Harrison Board of Education met in special session Friday night to take care of personnel matters as the school year approaches.
Records show the board voted to follow Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt’s recommendations to hire:
• Travis Graham as director of operations to replace Josh Magness, who was named principal at Eagle Heights Elementary earlier this year.
• Michael Evert as junior coach/social studies teacher at the Middle School to replace Greg Crow, who resigned in May, effective July 30.
• Brittney Creamer as a paraprofessional at the Pre-School in a new position effective Aug. 12.
• Kelly Scoggins as paraprofessional at the Preschool to replace Casey Wilkinson, who resigned in March, effective Aug. 12.
• Lindsey Gibson as paraprofessional at the Pre-School in a new position effective Aug. 12.
• Mary Waters as a special education paraprofessional at the High School to replace Becky Bolin, who resigned in March, effective Aug. 12.
• Saprina Green as Title I paraprofessional at the Middle School to replace Laura Waters effective Aug. 12. Laura Waters was approved for transfer last month to 6/7 grade literacy to replace Laura Wilburn, who was transferred to Middle School EAST facilitator after Mary Beth Hatch resigned in May.
• Lori Keeton as paraprofessional at the Pre-School in a new position effective Aug. 12.
• Brittney Paisley as paraprofessional at the Pre-School in a new position effective Aug. 12.
• Patricia Brothers as Title I paraprofessional at Skyline Heights Elementary to replace Elizabeth Adams effective Aug. 12. Adams’ resignation was also approved as she was transferred to become 5/6 music teacher at the Middle School to replace Melody Davis effective Aug. 6. Davis resigned in June.
• Rebecca Williams as school based human resources to replace Shirley Smothers, who resigned in June, effective July 31.
The board voted to approve Pratt’s recommendations to accept resignations of:
• Bonnie Murray, RTI coordinator/webmaster at the Middle School, effective July 12. The board also approved Murray’s transfer to dyslexia/data/testing at the Central Office in a new position effective July 24.
• Kevin Vines as High School teacher effective July 11.
The board approved Pratt’s recommendation to transfer Chris Keylon from assistant track coach to assistant baseball coach.
The board approved salary advancements for Skyline Heights Elementary cook Marilyn Campbell and Cody Selvidge, district maintenance.
Finally, the board approved a salary correction for Forest Heights teacher Hannah Rosson, who was placed in the wrong position on the salary schedule.
