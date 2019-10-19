The Harrison Board of Education voted last week to allow the sale of an unused building to the Boone County Heritage Museum.
Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt explained to the board that the district lists all school property with the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s Facilities Division clarifying what is used and what isn’t.
One property that is “under-utilized” is what has been called the Learning Services Center or the AM/PM building or band building depending on one’s depth of knowledge of the district, Pratt said. It sits at the corner of West Central Avenue and South Maple Street.
There were steps to take before consideration of the sale of the building, Pratt said, which were:
• Performing an appraisal. Pratt said the building and property appraised at $120,000.
• Making sure there are no liens against the property. Pratt said the sale of bonds can sometimes amount to a lien, but none were found on that building.
• Getting a legal opinion. Pratt said that the district’s legal representation opined that because the museum can be considered as a “learning entity,” there would be no requirement for the competitive bidding process.
• Obtaining guidance from the Facilities Division. The official paperwork with the division considers that property as part of the entire campus with the address of 110 South Cherry, but that isn’t the actual physical address of the building.
With all those steps in place, Pratt asked the board for approval to work with museum director Toinette Madison to negotiate a price for the sale of the building at or below the appraised value and move forward with the sale.
“So, we’re good with this?” board president Mitch Magness asked other board members. “No reservations at all?”
There were none and the board voted unanimously to follow Pratt’s recommendation.
