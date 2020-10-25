Harrison School Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt asked the Board of Education last week to consider long-range planning for district facilities.
Pratt said the district has been a good steward of public money, but he did propose the idea of a master plan.
Buildings at Skyline Heights and Forest Heights are aging and neither has any kind of FEMA-type safe room for shelter in violent weather.
“Do we ask those buildings be a hundred years old before we replace them?” Pratt asked.
He suggested the board lay the groundwork for a plan that would lead the district into the future.
Eagle Heights and Harrison Preschool are also about the same age. The preschool also has ongoing sewer issues that will require replacement of lines under the building, Pratt said.
Some parking lots are in need of resurfacing. In some cases, the current pavement needs to be removed and a complete new surface installed. That will be expensive, Pratt said.
He also said the district should look at enrollment projections to finish a master plan.
“We’re not asking for any kind of millage right now,” Pratt said. “What we’re doing is we’re building a futuristic plan that we can hand off as we transition boards and superintendents in the future.”
Board member Mark Martin said he had previously talked with administrators about needs at each building. He agreed that the buildings can’t last forever. The football field required resurfacing and it will happen in the future. That’s an expected expense.
Martin also said safe rooms could also be a benefit for the community in after-school hours.
Board president Mitch Magness said that although the current board might not make any permanent decisions, a study could help future boards make those decisions.
Pratt said that, at some point, a building might reach the point of no return regarding rehabilitation. That might require buying another piece of property and the board wouldn’t want to be in the reactionary position to buy land at the last minute.
The board moved unanimously to work on Pratt’s recommendation to form a master plan.
The board also met in executive session before approving Pratt’s recommendations on personnel matters.
The board approved hiring:
* Terra Atkinson as Title I paraprofessional at Harrison Kindergarten to replace Shelly Hyatt effective Sept. 28.
* Lisa Hope as bus driver to replace Phillip Collie effective Oct. 5.
* David Raney as night custodian at the high school in a new position effective Oct. 13.
* Nikola Ashley as a cook at the high school to replace Brenda Rogers effective Oct. 12. Rogers’ resignation was approved effective Sept. 25.
The board approved resignations of:
* Krista Flud as junior class sponsor effective Oct. 20. Sara Smith was approved for supplemental salary to replace Flud in the position.
* Doug Brisco as a cook at the Middle School effective Oct. 13.
* Matthew Duck as custodian at the High School effective Oct. 28.
* Teri Caudle as cook at the High School due to retirement effective Jan. 5, 2021.
The board approved transfers of:
* Megan Martin as self-contained paraprofessional at Forest Heights to special education paraprofessional at Harrison Preschool effective Oct. 20.
* Sabrina Williams from life skills paraprofessional at the High School to special education paraprofessional at Harrison Preschool effective Oct. 20.
* Misty Binam from paraprofessional at Harrison Pathways to alternative learning environments (ALE) paraprofessional at Forest Heights effective Oct. 20. Lori Payne was transferred from life skills paraprofessional at the Middle School to replace Binam effective Oct. 20.
The board also approved supplemental salary for Amanda Street as yearbook sponsor at Harrison Kindergarten to replace Lynn Holmes effective for the 2020-21 school year.
