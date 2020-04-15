Classes might not be in session for the rest of the school year, but the Harrison School Board met in special session Monday night to hire personnel for the coming school year.
The board met via Zoom internet teleconference, then voted to follow Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt’s recommendations to hire:
• Becca Jackson as 7th grade science teacher at the Middle School to replace Leslie Brown effective for the 2020-21 school year. The board also approved Brown’s transfer to EAST grades 6-8 effective for the 2020-21 school year.
• Andrea Sutton as Life Skills teacher at Skyline Heights Elementary to replace Kira Burns effective for the 2020-21 school year.
• Brittany Pennington as math teacher at the High School to replace Marsha Forrest effective for the 2020-21 school year.
• Kristian Williams as girls basketball coach and teacher at the High School to replace Doug Young effective for the 2020-21 school year.
• Bruce Humphrey as Junior High football coach and teacher at the High School to replace Steve Ary effective for the 2020-21 school year.
• Caen Dowell as assistant principal at the High School to replace Lisa Morrison effective for the 2020-21 school year.
• Miranda Murphy as English teacher at the High School to replace Shelby Davenport effective for the 2020-21 school year.
• Shandon Wootton as family consumer science teacher at the High School to replace Dr. Kimberly Sartain effective for the 2020-21 school year.
• Marietta Martin as ALE paraprofessional at the Middle School in a new position effective for the 2020-21 school year.
• Vail Mathis as RTI paraprofessional at the Middle School to replace Robyn Bradford effective for the 2020-21 school year.
The board also voted to accept resignations of:
• Brian Riley as math teacher at the Middle School effective May 22.
• Shawneika Clayborn as child nutrition cook at Eagle Heights Elementary effective May 22.
• Michael Cignoli as administrative assistant at the Administration Office retroactively effective March 27.
The board voted to extend contract days from 200 to 205 for High School teachers/coaches Chris Keylon and David Stahler.
