The Harrison School District Board of Education met in regular session Tuesday and approved several administrative recommendations regarding personnel. They included recommendations for election, resignation/retirement and transfer.
The board moved to accept Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt’s recommendations to elect:
• Rachel Mathieu, RTI (Grades 5-8) at the Middle School effective Aug. 6 to replace Bonnie Murray.
• Kevin Kaeser, Chess Club sponsor, club and organizational sponsor, at the High School in a new position effective for the 2019-2020 school year.
• Shelby Davenport, freshman class sponsor, to replace Trudy Young effective for the 2019-2020 school year.
• Julianna Hamblin, sophomore class sponsor to replace Laura Wilburn effective for the 2019-2020 school year.
• Abigail Jackson, paraprofessional at the Pre-School in a new position effective Aug. 12.
The board followed Pratt’s recommendations to accept resignations of:
• Treasa Boysen, cook at the Middle School, effective July 15.
• Judy Morris, registered nurse at the Middle School, effective July 16.
• Doug Brisco, Maintenance Department, effective Aug. 7, but the board also approved his transfer to the Child Nutrition Department to replace Treasa Boysen effective Aug. 8.
In other action Tuesday the board elected to move a 36-month Certificate of Deposit on the Lena Moore Account to support student learning to Cornerstone Bank based on a bid of 2.71 annual percentage yield.
The board approved an addendum to the 2016-2021 contract with Jones Physical Therapy for athletic trainer coverage. Jones Therapy is reducing the number of trainers from two to one.
The board also adopted a resolution establishing March 3, 2020, for the annual school election, as well as accepted petitions for transfer of students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.