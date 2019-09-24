The Harrison School Board took up some personnel matters at its regular September monthly meeting.
After meeting in executive session for about 25 minutes, the board returned to open session to approve Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt’s recommendations to elect:
• Robbie Goodman as night custodian at the High School effective Aug. 26 in a new position.
• Mary Ellis as cook at the Middle School effective Sept. 6 to replace Teresa Boysen.
• Julie Penquite as paraprofessional at Eagle Heights Elementary effective Sept. 10 to replace Vickie Manes.
• Elisha Long as custodian at the High School effective Sept. 10 in a new position.
• Gordon Peters as a bus driver effective Sept. 11.
The board accepted Pratt’s recommendations for resignation/retirement including:
• Jennifer Jones as yearbook sponsor at Skyline Heights Elementary effective for the 2019-20 school year.
• Amanda Simpkins as yearbook sponsor at Skyline Heights Elementary effective for the 2019-20 school year.
• Buffy Kephart as ACSIP Chair at the High School effective for the 2019-20 school year.
• Matt Rodden, grade 5-8 math department chair effective for the 2019-20 school year.
• Justin Hurtt as grade 5 department chair effective for the 2019-20 school year.
• Rebeca Crow as yearbook sponsor at the High School effective for the 2019-20 school year.
• Rance King as parent involvement coordinator, National Honor Society and first aid at the High School effective for the 2019-20 school year.
• Randy Sleeper as Cook at the Middle School effective Sept. 9.
• Heather Elijah as special education paraprofessional at Forest Heights Elementary effective Sept. 27.
• Sarah Moore as paraprofessional at Skyline Heights Elementary effective Sept. 20.
The board also approved supplemental salary effective for the 2019-20 school year for:
• Megan Hovis as yearbook sponsor at Skyline Heights Elementary to replace Jennifer Jones and Amanda Simpkins.
• Denise Collier as grade 2 department chair at Skyline Heights Elementary to replace Cindy Newton.
• Jessyka Dove as webmaster and ACSIP chair at Forest Heights Elementary to replace Kim Liggett.
• Paige Estes as parent involvement coordinator at Forest Heights Elementary to replace Lisa Dixon.
• Kimberly Sartain as FCCLA sponsor at the High School to replace Kristi Henderson.
• Amanda Dupre as yearbook sponsor at the High School to replace Rebeca Crow.
• Nellie Mills as grade 5-8 math department chair to replace Matt Rodden.
• Becky Mathis as grade 5 department chair to replace Justin Hurtt.
• Shayne Thompson as parent involvement coordinator and National Honor Society at the High School to replace Rance King.
• Heather Thornton as parent involvement coordinator and National Honor Society at the High School to replace Rance King.
• Michele Carroll as ACSIP chair at the High School to replace Buffy Kephart.
• Mari Beth O’Dell as Student Council sponsor at the Middle School to replace Amanda Dupre.
• Laura Wilburn as EAST and grade 5-8 yearbook to replace Mary Beth Hatch.
• Sherie Hammonds as grade 7-8 robotics to replace Leslie Brown and Stephanie Benton.
• Shelley Dirst as webmaster at the Middle School to replace Bonnie Murray and Franklin Dell.
• Stephen Goline as Junior High boys cross country.
• Evan Cowling as webmaster for the athletics department in a new position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.