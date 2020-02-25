The Harrison School Board took care of a multitude of personnel matters last week.
February is often the month in which administrators’ contracts are renewed. The board voted to follow Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt’s recommendation to renew contracts for:
• Trent Brewer as assistant principal at the Middle School.
• Brigid Bright as Special Services supervisor.
• Mark Ditmanson as principal at Forest Heights Elementary.
-Susan Gilley as administration execution director.
• Travis Graham as administration director of operations.
• Josh Magness as principal at Eagle Heights Elementary.
• Jay Martin as assistant principal at the Middle School and High School.
• Jay Parker as principal at the High School.
• Christopher Pratt as athletic director and head soccer coach.
• Debbie Wilson as administration director of curriculum, instruction and assessment.
• Fred Wilson as principal at the Middle School.
• Jeff Winkle as principal at Skyline Heights Elementary.
• Adam Archer as district technology supervisor.
• Jonathan Dove as district child nutrition manager.
• Shannan Lovelace as district business manager.
• Tiffany Robertson as nurse supervisor at the High School.
• Stewart Pratt as district superintendent.
The board voted to hire:
• David Presley as district bus driver to replace Gary Medley, who resigned effective Feb. 5.
• Christine Reading as assistant principal at the Middle School to replace Kyle Mallett effective for the 2020-2021 school year.
The board voted to accept resignations or retirement of:
• David Barrett as physical education teacher at Forest Heights Elementary effective Feb. 28.
• Beverly Beckman as teacher at Eagle Heights Elementary effective June 1 (retirement).
• Shelby Davenport as English teacher/freshman class sponsor effective June 1.
• Judy Durham as administrative assistant at the Middle School counselor’s office effective June 30 (retirement).
• Lisa Morrison as assistant principal at the High School effective March 2.
• Kimberly Sartain as family consumer science teacher at the High School.
The board approved transfers of:
• Theresa Harper from FS I to FS II effective Jan. 20.
• Kristen Styles from teacher at Skyline Heights Elementary to Title I reading at Skyline to replace Nancy Weidrick effective for the 2020-2021 school year.
Officials explained that the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, formerly known as the Arkansas Department of Education, is now sending individual districts its portion of supplemental salary for teachers who obtain National Board certification. The board voted to disburse $5,000 of that money each to:
• Amanda Atkinson, Forest Heights Elementary.
• Brandy Brown, High School.
• Michele Carroll, High School.
• Chris Dorman, High School.
• Rita Hilton, Eagle Heights Elementary.
• Lynn Holmes, Eagle Heights Elementary.
• Sandra Keele, Middle School.
• Holly Kelley, Eagle Heights Elementary.
• Rance King, High School.
• Debbie Martin, High School.
• Julie Melton, Forest Heights Elementary.
• Anne Milburn, High School.
• Kali Miller, Skyline Heights Elementary.
• Maribeth O’Dell, Middle School.
• Kimberly Sartain, High School.
• Michelle Taylor, Eagle Heights Elementary.
• Heather Thornton, High School.
• Michelle Walden, High School.
Stacie Klott also received $1,000 supplemental salary to for a third sport to replace Steve Ary as track coach for the remainder on the 2019-2020 school year.
