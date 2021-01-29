In December the Harrison Board of Education considered long- and short-term planning for facilities. In January, it voted to contract with an architect.
Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt told board members that he and Dr. Travis Graham, district director of operations, talked to Aliza Jones, the district’s planning coordinator, about plans for the future and she gave them some guidelines for moving forward.
The board has discussed needs such as additional bathrooms and replacement of a vent hood at Harrison Kindergarten as immediate goals, as well as adding baseball and softball fields and a visitor’s locker room and concession stand at the football stadium in the future.
But Graham also told the board in December that the district wanted to continue a conversation about adding safe rooms at Skyline Heights and Forest Heights.
That will require meeting the city’s planning and zoning regulations, which would also be considered when adding additional classrooms for things like art, PE and choir.
Graham said the conversation with Jones led to a recommendation for the district putting out a request for qualifications from architects. The district received 15 responses and narrowed that down to three who had the most passion for customer service and innovation for projects, including safe rooms.
Pratt said those three finalists were Hight Jackson Construction of Rogers, Lewis and Company Construction of Little Rock and Paragon Architecture of Springfield, Missouri.
Pratt said one consideration for choosing a firm was accessibility in case of problems.
“All of them can reach us in pretty quick order,” Pratt said.
But Pratt said after careful consideration the district recommended Paragon partly because the company has experience with hardened safe rooms for schools.
“They also have a really strong master planning process,” Pratt said.
The board voted unanimously to contract with Paragon Architects and board president Mitch Magness said board members look forward to seeing plans for the future.
