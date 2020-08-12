The Historic Harrison Business Association met Monday, Aug. 10, to discuss the possibility of hosting Harvest Homecoming on Oct. 2-3, but it won’t be this fall.
There was lots of discussion about the pros and cons of hosting Harvest Homecoming among the pandemic of COVID-19. The recent fine imposed on a group hosting an outdoor event in Fort Smith had the organization rethinking the situation.
The rules for hosting an outdoor event is similar to the regulations the Farmers Market organization has to follow, Carrie Richter shared. There has to be a dedicated ingress and egress, which the group could not see possible on the downtown courtyard.
Several also agreed they did not want to be the “mask police” and make sure patrons and vendors wore masks correctly.
With vendors being spaced out more than normal and guests at least 12 feet away from a performance, the question was asked, “Will it be worth it?”
Harvest Homecoming is the only source of revenue for the downtown organization.
Chairman Emily Powers said, “If we can’t do it 100% then maybe we shouldn’t do it this year.”
Twenty-two vendors had already paid a deposit to be included in the event.
“This is a very good event for us, and I think if we did it halfway, it would hurt us further down the road,” Powers said.
Postponement was discussed with the option of hosting the event in the spring. But that would require a name change so it was decided to cancel the 2020 Harvest Homecoming and host a spring event.
Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson suggested reviving “Dogpatch Days,” or partnering with the fairgrounds for Crawdad Days. May Days was also considered. But the group tentatively settled on hosting something the weekend of April 24 after that date was cleared with the county judge.
The motion carried to give vendors the opportunity for a refund, or to let the deposit carry over for the spring event or the 2021 Harvest Homecoming.
For those who had submitted an entry for the Harvest Homecoming T-shirt contest, it was decided to give each person a gift certificate and post their submissions on social media with a big thanks for participating.
While looking to the future, Powers reminded the group that the Holiday Open House weekend is set for Nov. 12-15. It was decided to host a window decorating contest and let the public vote on the best window.
In new business, secretary Beverly DeWitt spoke well of the progress of Luxe on rush. She also shared they had purchased the Milburn building. “Within an hour, we had rented one of the available spaces. The new business will be called Tacky Cactus and plans on opening in October. They plan to offer cool, trendy T-shirts and clothing for men and some women’s things. They plan to carry items that other places on the square do not carry,” DeWitt said. “It’s their feeling that all need to thrive.”
DeWitt also mentioned that the former Leftler’s building is for sale, as well as the “hole in the wall.”
The back-tax situation the organization has been dealing with is being settled with the help of tax specialist Joe Stacey. Mark Foresee explained that non-profits who collect less than $50,000 a year in revenue can file a 990N every three years. “So, it should be 2022 before we have to file again,” he said.
Jackson complimented the hard work of Sheila and Doug Bourquin. “They are my ‘go-to’ couple now. They’ve done a great job painting the flower and light poles around the square.”
Doug said, “It was nice to be able to do it.” They also shared how the city had purchased such good paint, there was still plenty left over. “What should we paint next, Mayor Jackson?” they asked. Jackson said he’d get back to them on that, but he was sure painting was needed somewhere.
Sheila said, “It was nice to see that sprucing things up was contagious. Several business owners started doing things around their shops to make the downtown look nice.”
She painted the fence at Dollar General on the square and said she got so many compliments as she worked … and others thanked her for her “community service.”
Foresee asked the mayor and the group if he could spray the sidewalks again to kill the grass growing there. He already had all the equipment and product and he was given the go-ahead.
For membership or newsletter information to HHBA contact Beverly DeWitt at beverly@selling726.com or call (870) 688-8481. Meetings are scheduled for the second Monday of each month.
