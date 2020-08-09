She might not be at Harrison Middle School these days, but Mary Beth Hatch was recently honored with the 2019 Presidential Award for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching.
The award was in response to the 2018-19 school year when Hatch, now director of workforce initiatives at North Arkansas College, was the EAST facilitator at HMS and won the award in the science division.
A press release said the award, established in 1983, is the highest award given by the U.S. government to kindergarten through 12th grade teachers of mathematics and science, including computer science.
A panel of distinguished mathematicians, scientists, and educators at the state and national levels assess the applications before recommending nominees.
Teachers are selected based on their distinction in the classroom and dedication to improving science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education.
Hatch said the application process for the award was intense. She had to submit an unedited video of a science lesson she was teaching and reflect on it as about half the process.
Knowing competition would be strong, she wanted to do something different. She decided to record an outdoor lesson with the EAST Stream Team testing water quality and collecting macro invertebrates.
She had been offered a mentor, a previous winner of the award. She gladly accepted.
“I’m always going to take all the help that I can get,” she said with a laugh.
In this case, her mentor warned her that an outdoor class would be a challenge. If the judges couldn’t hear what she was telling students, it would count against her.
In typical fashion, she reached out for help. She enlisted a former EAST student, Brooklin Edwards, who was at that time a senior and working with GOBTV. Edwards wired Hatch with a microphone and shot the video knowing that there would be no editing allowed.
“She did a phenomenal job,” Hatch said. “It’s just awesome when you have your students that can still come back and use those skills.”
The award comes with a trip to Washington, DC for the awards ceremony, but, of course, 2020 has not been the easiest year for travel with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, there was a virtual award ceremony Monday, Aug. 3.
“But they definitely said that we will still get our in-person award ceremony,” Hatch said. “They just can not tell us when the date is on that yet.”
Awardees are selected from schools in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) schools, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and the United States territories which includes American Samoa, Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and the United States Virgin Islands.
Nominations and awards are facilitated by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) and the National Science Foundation.
Melodie Murray of the Pocahontas School District won the award in the math division.
“Math and science principles are heavily ingrained in today’s jobs, as well as jobs of the future,” Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Johnny Key said. “In order to be prepared for the workforce, exceptional teachers in these fields are critical to success. I am happy to congratulate Ms. Hatch and Ms. Murray for receiving these presidential awards. This recognition is among the highest in the STEM field, and these two outstanding educators are well deserving of this honor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.