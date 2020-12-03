The Budget and Finance Committee of the Boone County Quorum Court wants to give county employees what it calls “hazard pay” for going above and beyond the call of duty during the COVID-19 pandemic. The committee met Tuesday night and voted to forward a proposal to the full court when it meets in regular session at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 8, at the Office of Emergency Management Building on East Prospect Avenue.
At its November meeting, the committee reviewed the draft of the 2021 budget keeping in mind that the COVID-19 pandemic may continue far into the year and beyond. Even though it appears the county will have a million-dollar surplus, committee chairman Jim Harp warned, “We cannot say we have a solid million dollars surplus. Nor we cannot spend like we do.”
Keeping the county solvent and employees working are the goals of this budget, justices said.
There is not a salary increase in the 2021 budget even though the cost of living has gone up 1.2%.
Boone County Treasurer Sandy Carter appeared before the committee members and the other justices of the peace Tuesday and presented them with current figures showing the county’s general operating budget is finishing the year with a $1.2 million surplus of money not budgeted. This has come about from the county’s receiving money through the Federal CARES Act and by the thrift exercised by the county’s elected officials.
An ordinance was on the agenda that proposed using surplus funds in this year’s general budget to give employees a one-time pay boost. County Judge Robert Hathaway removed the document from the committee members’ information packet. This caused some confusion among the committee members. He apologized to them saying he was keeping in mind what the committee’s thought was a month ago.
Committee member Justice David Thompson said employees had to find alternate ways, sometimes at their own expense, to get their work done during the pandemic. He said they should get some kind of extra compensation. He did not want to call it a bonus.
Call it hazard pay, then, said some of the JPs as they tried to get on the same page of the discussion. JP Fred Woehl, a member of the committee, said he felt he was left out of the loop while apparently other members discussed the proposal outside of the meeting.
Thompson, Justice Glenn Redding, Justice James Widner and Harp are the other committee members. Redding assured Woehl he was not being excluded from discussions. He said he had done some research on his own by meeting with other county officials.
Thompson continued his thoughts on the proposal, saying that he felt no more than $300,000 should be appropriated. He proposed $1,500 be paid to each full-time employee and $750 to each part-time employee. That would total $264,819, said Carter in an endorsement.
After some more discussion, Harp called for the question and the ordinance was amended to show the appropriation as Thompson recommended.
The committee voted unanimously to forward the bill on to the full quorum court.
