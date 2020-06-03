Harrison Police Chief Chris Graddy told the Harrison City Council last week about the activity for the past couple of months, but he also made a special presentation.
Graddy said the COVID-19 health emergency slowed the pace in Harrison, which in turn slowed work for the department.
“So far we’ve survived the pandemic without any of our employees catching it, so we’re thankful for that,” Graddy said.
The department is still continuing most precautions put in place in March. That includes limited entry to the station, as well as sanitation and using personal protective equipment when necessary. The community has been generous in making donations of such products and other items, too.
Noting that the April council meeting was done virtually, Graddy said he didn’t present any crime statistics for March, but the month was slow.
The number of citations issued was down in April compared to the same time frame a year ago. Traffic crashes were also slightly down, but the chief said there was little activity on the streets.
An interesting statistic was that there were no burglaries reported in March or April.
“But, you know, when people are at home, that’s going to happen,” Graddy said.
Last year at this time, the department had received 7,476 calls for service. For the same time frame this year, there were 5,018.
Officers did serve 100 arrest warrants in April with a year-to-date total of 505, along with 23 arrests. Many of those warrants were served and the individuals were released with court dates to limit the number of inmates actually going to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
Graddy went on to say there had been some false information among the public that they could do anything they wanted because no one was going to jail. Instead, Graddy said he and Sheriff Tim Roberson worked together and did jail some prisoners, although they were isolated from the general jail population.
“It’s been a little tricky, but we worked through it,” he said.
For the Memorial Day enforcement weekend, there were 41 citations written and 56 warnings issued. Nine physical arrests were made, three of which were for domestic battery — all female suspects — along with one felony fleeing violation.
After giving his monthly report, Graddy called Assistant Chief John Cagle to the podium to make a special presentation.
Graddy read aloud a proclamation citing Alderman Wayne Cone as not only a former patrol officer and a former police chief, but as a military Vietnam veteran and Boone County coroner.
However, Graddy said Cone was never provided with his service weapon on his retirement. So, the department presented Cone with a Sig Sauer 1911 pistol to honor his service.
