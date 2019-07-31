LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Insurance Commissioner Allen Kerr on Monday released the following statement announcing that health insurance companies participating in the Arkansas Health Insurance Marketplace (AHIM) requested an average 2.08% increase for Plan Year 2020:
“The initial 2.08% average increase requested shows the stability of Arkansas’s marketplace, the strength of the Governor’s Arkansas Works plan, and how placing AHIM under the control of AID lead to the elimination of an unnecessary 1.25% marketplace fee paid by consumers and Arkansas taxpayers.”
All four insurers participating in the Marketplace in 2020 cited the elimination of the AHIM Exchange User Fee as a factor in their rate request. In previous plan years, AHIM was an independent entity with an operating budget funded by a fee charged on health insurance plans sold on the Marketplace and paid for by consumers. Act 107 of 2019 disbanded AHIM as a private entity and returned the Marketplace to the Arkansas Insurance Department for this first time since 2015.
The initial rate requests are subject to an independent actuarial analysis under state law. The Arkansas Insurance Department has until Sept. 18 to grant approval of rates for QHPs for Plan Year 2020.
The initial rate requests for individual on-marketplace qualified health plans (QHPs) for Plan Year 2020 are:
• Arkansas Blue Cross & Blue Shield, 2.89%, with 166,139 people covered.
• Ambetter from AR Health and Wellness, 1.90%, with 67,959 covered.
• QualChoice Life and Health, 0.51%, with 18,401 covered.
• QCA Health Plan, 0.56%, with 18,935 covered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.