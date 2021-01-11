State health officials are still warning of the potential consequences of continued coronavirus infections and the impact on healthcare resources available.
Dr. Cam Patterson, chancellor at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, said at a press briefing last week that the record number of COVID-19 patients continues to strain the healthcare system.
“At UAMS, we had the bittersweet celebration of the 1,000th safe discharge of an infected patient, which begins to put into perspective the toll that this takes on healthcare resources,” Patterson said.
Patterson said the state has finite healthcare resources and they were holding as of last week, but proper management is key to that effort.
Patterson said all hospitals in the state are feeling the impact of the virus, but in Central Arkansas the case was on the knife’s edge recently.
He explained that about two weeks ago, UAMS was on the verge of moving from Surge Phase 1 to Surge Phase 2 as a result of capacity.
Surge Phase 2 would have included moves putting two patients into rooms where only one bed had been in the room. Those rooms were fitted out with IT to allow double occupancy.
The emergency department would be expanded to an adjacent parking deck to allow for more patients to flow through as needed, Patterson said.
“Across the state, other hospitals have similar surge plans that they are willing and ready to execute if need be,” Patterson said.
He went on to say that even though he didn’t see a critical surge over the next two to three weeks, he does anticipate the health system will continue to feel the strain as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
“And we need to continue to do everything we can as a state to mitigate the consequences of COVID-19 while we wait for the effects of the vaccine to impact us in a positive manner,” he said.
John Vinson, CEO of the Arkansas Pharmacists Association, said pharmacy staffs are ready and eager to administer vaccines in what has become a partnership with private companies and governmental agencies.
Vinson said pharmacists consistently rank as one of the most trusted professions in the country.
“One of the nice things about the private/public partnership is that we’re able to use our expertise, that trust we have with our patients,” Vinson said.
He said the association has pharmacies in all 75 Arkansas counties, 73 of which were scheduled to receive vaccines last week. That would amount to about 46,000 doses to be administered to long-term care staff and residents in the state, including Newton County in conjunction with the Department of Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.