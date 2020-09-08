Emery Sapp & Sons presented a $10,000 check to the Heavy Equipment program of North Arkansas College last week at the Boone County Airport.
Jason Rode from Emery Sapp said, “The ESS Foundation exists — our mission — is to invest in the next generation. So whenever we find programs like this, at this college that is investing, putting training and investment dollars into future craft workers, we’re excited. The Foundation has raised funds to help programs like this. Once we found out about this program, met the instructors and toured the facility, we were very impressed. The construction industry is challenged with a shortage of workers. We felt like these dollars could help the instructors of this program and the next generation of construction students.”
Chad Hathaway has been the Heavy Equipment instructor for the past five years at Northark. “Last year we started talking to Emery Sapp & Sons Construction Company about hiring some of our students. They seemed pleased with the students and we were glad to be working with them on this access road project for the airport.”
“The Heavy Equipment program started back in the 70s,” Hathaway said. “This money will go a long way to help us maintain our equipment and perhaps buy some new.”
The first project with the county and airport was building an additional parking lot. The current project was building an access road for new hangars at the north end of the property.
“The fact that our students get hands-on experience with the heavy equipment and actual building projects separates us from all other programs in the United States. These guys do real work on job sites. As far as I know, no one has ever donated money to the Heavy Equipment program. This is a huge deal,” Hathaway said.
What did the students think?
“The students were super stoked,” Hathaway said. “But they were happier to have a chance to work with a company like this. Emery Sapp has a great reputation and the students were excited to do some on the job training with them.”
Airport manager Judy McCutcheon shared the numbers of the project where Emery Sapp & Sons and North Arkansas College worked together. “The total cost of the project was $429,785. The state grant paid $353,910. The college provided $75,875 of ‘in kind’ work. If not for the college, the airport would not have been able to pursue this project and develop the north end for future hangars.”
Airport board member Layne Ragsdale said, “We are very excited to see this partnership. The relationship with the county, North Arkansas College and the airport got this to come together. The partnership we encouraged allowed this donation to come to the Heavy Equipment class. The kids working at the college got to see the real professionals working at the same time. They got to see how the corporate office of a big company functions.”
