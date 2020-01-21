The Historic Harrison Business Association met Monday, Jan. 13, in the Harrison City Council chamber room. The meeting lasted a little over an hour and was very productive.
The group decided to focus on hosting one main event a year — which will be Harvest Homecoming. President Emily Powers said vendors were already signing up for the 2020 event before the 2019 event had concluded.
“I think it’s great when a third of your vendors sign up a year in advance,” Powers said. “We had 60 vendors last year and hope to increase it for 2020.” She told the group they are hoping court would not be in session on that Friday, to allow for additional space.
The Harvest Homecoming 2020 dates are Friday and Saturday, Oct. 2-3, with set up on that Thursday night. They will close some of the streets again for space and safety. A committee meet on Monday, Jan. 20, to begin planning for the event.
Space and types of vendors are limited. “We try to just have one of each kind of vendor so we have a good variety,” Powers said.
There are other activities in the downtown area during the year they will gladly be present for, support and encourage, but they would rather assist than be in charge.
Harvest Homecoming netted almost $4,000 last year and the group wants to invest that money into the downtown area to make it as attractive as possible.
One idea is to get cling signs or wraps to place inside the windows of unoccupied spaces to dress up the windows and encourage new renters. Beverly DeWitt said, “We want to make it as attractive as possible — even the spaces that are currently empty.”
Other ideas are to repair, or purchase additional poles for the banners and flowers to be displayed. The HHBA works closely with the Master Gardeners who maintain the beautiful hanging baskets and flower beds around the Square. “We sure appreciate what they do for us,” several members agreed.
Painting the light poles is another project they are doing with the city — just waiting for warmer weather. Repairing the trash cans in the courthouse lawn was discussed. Several agreed that it should be done with taxpayer money. “Well, we can offer to assist,” Powers said.
“What would you like to see downtown?” The question was asked and several ideas were discussed.
The group discovered their income taxes had not been filed for 2018 and the person in charge of getting with an accountant to file them, was unable to be reached. So the suggestion was made for the sake of time, to find a new accountant who would be willing to work with the group. Treasurer Jean Cochran said she has all the necessary paperwork ready.
“Two years ago, this room was filled with different people,” Powers said. “So this organization is starting over. We have all new people.”
The group got an update about power washing the sidewalks. “We’d love to invite the Church 180 guys to these meetings to thank them for being involved with traffic control of Harvest Homecoming and power washing the sidewalks. They did a great job, and seem to love being involved.”
A membership update was given by Beverly DeWitt. “I’ve walked all around the square and have email addresses for most of the owners. In our last newsletter, I highlighted the new storefront that T-shirt Techniques and Water’s Edge Counseling has now. It looks beautiful,” she told the group.
The goal of the association is to “enhance and showcase the Downtown area.”
For membership information contact Beverly DeWitt at (870) 688-8481 or Emily Powers at (870) 416-4010.
The 2020 officers are president, Emily Powers, Frenzy of Harrison; vice president, Eric Stefanski, Ozarks Art Council-The Lyric; secretary Beverly DeWitt, Selling 726 Realty; treasurer Jean Cochran, The Pour House.
The HHBA is open to anyone in the downtown area; but the association does not want to exclude someone who is interested and could be a valuable asset. Regular meetings are at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of the month on the second floor of City Hall. (Come in the door of the police station). Sign up for the newsletter and stay informed about HHBA activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.