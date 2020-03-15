The Historic Harrison Business Association met last week and approved the membership update and financial report. Treasurer Jean Cochran reported the balance of $11,965.31.
Cochran also reported she turned over all the information she had so the 2018 and 2019 tax situation could be figured out.
An update was given about painting the lamp posts. It was reported that Harrison COO Wade Phillips has secured 20 gallons and volunteers are ready to begin painting, weather permitting, on April 1. Contact Doug Bourquin if you are interested in helping.
The HHBA security seminar will be postponed until they are able to secure a date from Harrison Police Chief Chris Graddy.
“He’s been pretty busy on another project,” Emily Powers said. “We had hoped for next week, but we will push that date back a month at least so we will have time to get the word out to all local businesses.”
To refresh members’ minds, Powers said, “This will be a question and answer time so business owners can learn more about what they should or shouldn’t do to confront shoplifters and other security issues.”
Powers also mentioned attending a meeting about the Patriot March that had been scheduled for 11 a.m. April 4 and hosted by the Disabled Abled Veterans. The march will include members of the Boone County War Memorial Committee, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Arkansas National Guard, Army Reserve and veterans, local law enforcement, fire departments to show their appreciation for veterans. The march will conclude in the downtown square area with a ceremony, food and festivities. Donations of canned food and toiletries for local veterans will be appreciated.
Harrison city officials were informed Thursday night that the march has been postponed.
In old business, a $500 check was ready to mail to the Master Gardeners to help with the expenses of adding the flower baskets around the square.
An update was given about Harvest Homecoming. Vendors are being accepted now. See the vendor applications and information on the Harvest Homecoming Facebook page.
The next HHBA meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 13 at 6 p.m. on the second floor of City Hall. (Come in the door of the police station.) The meetings are open to the public and individuals interested in the downtown area are welcome.
To become a member of the HHBA, or to subscribe to the newsletter contact secretary Beverly DeWitt at beverly@selling726.com or call (870) 688-8481.
