The Historic Harrison Business Association meets monthly to discuss events and activities to promote the downtown area of the city. COVID-19 has changed the normal events and activities HHBA would sponsor, but work continues so the public can enjoy the upcoming Christmas season.
According to the talk among the group, there is not an official “Trick or Treat” going on downtown the weekend of Oct. 31, but each business can do as they desire. Also, the Christmas parade is still scheduled for Monday evening, Nov. 30. CVB director Matt Bell later confirmed these assumptions. “The theme for the Christmas parade is, ‘Stories of Christmas.’”
The group is still doing their best to provide the materials to repair the trash cans that are broken around the square. They’ve been told a county employee could do the work, but HHBA has not received an estimate yet to provide the necessary funds.
Holiday Open House is scheduled for Nov. 12-15. Shoppers can enjoy refreshments and great sales to begin the Christmas season.
HHBA president Emily Powers said, “This is really the retail kick-off for Christmas. We hope people will grab some hot chocolate and walk around the square shopping and looking at the Christmas scenes in the windows. The group is hoping to find an organization willing to wrap presents for a fee or donations.”
From Nov. 12 through Nov. 22 retailers can participate in a window decorating contest and residents can drive or walk by, then cast their vote online at HarrisonDaily.com or from a form in the Harrison Daily Times. First place winner will receive a traveling trophy and $100. Second and third prizes will be a plaque and $50.
The group decided to table discussing the spring event for now. The blue lights around the square were mentioned. Several had heard positive comments about them. They are on display to show the community’s support for the officers in the “Back the Blue” project.
To become a member of the HHBA contact Beverly DeWitt by email at beverly@selling726.com or call (870) 688-8481.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.