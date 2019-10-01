A police pursuit that started in Taney County (Missouri) early Tuesday morning ended in Valley Springs when Boone County Sheriff’s deputies forced the 33-year-old driver off the road in heavy school traffic.
Sheriff Mike Moore said in a statement that his department was notified by Taney County authorities that they had been chasing a reckless driver in a black Acura with Maryland license plates about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle was last seen traveling southbound into Arkansas on Highway 65.
The call came into the Harrison Police Department as a report of a reckless driver. That call was placed by Mike Dunkin.
Dunkin told the Daily Times that he was southbound on 65 with the cruise control set in his vehicle. He was pulling around another vehicle in the left-hand lane well north of Harrison.
“I looked in my rear view mirror and I saw a little black car gaining on me like I was sitting still,” Dunkin said. “It had to have been going a hundred miles an hour.”
Dunkin said at first he thought the driver was going to try to split the gap between him and the car he was passing, but the driver suddenly swerved to the right and passed them both on the shoulder.
He realized that driver needed to be stopped before anyone got hurt, so he called 911. The call first went to State Police and then to the Sheriff’s Office. But by that time the driver was already approaching the city limits at a high rate of speed, so the call was transferred to the HPD.
Dunkin said he caught up with the black car at the stop light at Hester Drive and he had an HPD patrol unit on his rear bumper. He also caught up with the suspect vehicle and the police car at Highway 43 and motioned to the officer that that was the suspect driver.
According to a Harrison Police daily log:
• The pursuit turned onto the Bypass and was still going the speed limit when passing Wood Motor Company. Moore said in the statement that a deputy was also among those chasing the vehicle.
• As the chase passed the intersection at East Prospect, speed had increased to about 70 mph, then 90 mph passing Clay Maxey Ford and 85 mph passing Ramsey Motors.
• The driver increased speed to about 100 mph through Bellefonte and was traveling in the turn lane.
• The Sheriff’s Department fully took over the pursuit in front of the office on Highway 65 South.
As the vehicle passed Valley Springs, deputies were able to use patrol units to slow the vehicle’s speed and force him off the road on a new bridge in the southbound lanes that aren’t open to traffic yet. The vehicle hit a large pile of gravel and was disabled.
Moore said the driver, identified as 33-year-old Brandon Lee Hinton of Hagerstown, Maryland, exited the vehicle and began to flee on foot. After a short foot pursuit, Hinton was taken into custody by deputies.
Moore said his department is working with prosecutors to determine what charges will be filed, Hinton faces felony charges along with several misdemeanor traffic violations and will be held in the Boone County Jail pending those charges.
Boone County Chief Deputy Tim Roberson said Hinton didn’t tell police why he was fleeing.
