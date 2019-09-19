SNOWBALL — The Arkansas State Highway Commission on Wednesday announced approval of a bid to repair state Highway 377 in Searcy County. Highway 377 is between Snowball and Witts Springs.
The commission said in a statement that Marion County Paving, LLC of Summit was awarded the contract with a bid of $1,630,972.25 to fix 0.88 miles of damage where a road slide occurred earlier this summer.
Searcy County Judge Jim Harness said the highway had been closed for a period of time and it added some travel time on a dirt road for some residents in the area.
He said the pavement hadn’t been destroyed and work crews cleared the dirt off the highway a couple of weeks ago to reopen the roadway.
Construction is scheduled to begin in two to four weeks and is expected to be completed in early 2020, the commission said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.